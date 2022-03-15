Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 15, 2022 / 11:25 AM

Report: Minority juveniles incarcerated at higher rates than White peers

By Clyde Hughes
Report: Minority juveniles incarcerated at higher rates than White peers
The Sentencing Project said in a new report that youths of color are detained and incarcerated more than Whites, and that laws are needed to help correct the disparity. File Photo by sakhorn/Shutterstock

March 15 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., incarceration watchdog called for Congress to set laws limiting what youths can be imprisoned for after examining the total number of juveniles being put behind bars, particularly for ethnic minorities.

The Sentencing Project said in its new report, "Too Many Locked Doors," that the scope and impact of youth incarceration, particularly for minor crimes and misbehavior, is often understated and its impact downplayed.

Advertisement

The report said 32% of Hispanic juveniles and 29% of Black juveniles face the likelihood of being detained after being arrested, compared to 20% of White juveniles. The report showed 26% of Asian youths and 25% of Tribal youths are likely to be incarcerated after being arrested.

"Every time juvenile courts decide to confine a young person, even for short stays, devastating and life-long consequences may result," Josh Rovner, senior advocacy associate and the author of the new report, said in a statement.

"Understanding the full scope of kids' incarceration is critical to protecting youth and ensuring equal justice for youth of color," Rovner said.

The report said that youths of color encounter police more often than their White peers and are disproportionately arrested despite modest differences in behavior that cannot explain the extent of arrest disparities.

Advertisement

The disparities in incarceration start with arrests but grow at each point of contact along the justice system continuum, the report said.

The report said governments should set limitations around incarcerating young people, only doing so when public safety is at risk. It also said reforms should focus on eliminating racial and ethnic disparities and guide funds toward effective solutions.

The Sentencing Project called for improved data gathering to determine the true impact of youth incarceration and spend more funds on services that impact family support.

Latest Headlines

Philadelphia police arrest man accused in NYC museum stabbings
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Philadelphia police arrest man accused in NYC museum stabbings
March 15 (UPI) -- A man accused of stabbing two employees at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Saturday has been arrested in Philadelphia.
Experts to testify in Senate on fighting rising threat of authoritarianism
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Experts to testify in Senate on fighting rising threat of authoritarianism
March 15 (UPI) -- A senate panel will hold a hearing on Tuesday to examine authoritarianism and how the United States is responding to the threat abroad and overseas.
Police arrest man who they believe shot 5 homeless people in NYC, D.C.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police arrest man who they believe shot 5 homeless people in NYC, D.C.
March 15 (UPI) -- Authorities said on Tuesday that they have arrested the man they believe stalked and shot several homeless people -- killing two -- as they slept in New York City and Washington, D.C., this month.
Biden to hold White House summit, unveil new equity efforts to mark Equal Pay Day
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to hold White House summit, unveil new equity efforts to mark Equal Pay Day
March 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will take part in a White House event Tuesday commemorating Equal Pay Day and announce new actions to promote women's employment and support working families nationwide.
U.S. raises concerns to China over relationship with Russia amid Ukraine war
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. raises concerns to China over relationship with Russia amid Ukraine war
March 14 (UPI) -- U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan raised concerns with his Chinese counterpart on Monday over Beijing's relationship with Moscow amid the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
Russian oligarch linked to Giuliani associates indicted in donation probe
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Russian oligarch linked to Giuliani associates indicted in donation probe
March 14 (UPI) -- A Russian oligarch linked to ex-associates of President Donald Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been indicted in connection with illegal political donations, federal prosecutors announced.
Breonna Taylor's mother urges DOJ to bring charges against officers
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Breonna Taylor's mother urges DOJ to bring charges against officers
March 14 (UPI) -- Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, on Monday met with Justice Department officials to call on the agency to bring federal charges against the officers involved in her March 13, 2020, death.
CDC adds Mauritius to 'Level 4: Very High' COVID-19 travel risk category
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
CDC adds Mauritius to 'Level 4: Very High' COVID-19 travel risk category
March 14 (UPI) -- The Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius was added to the CDC's "Level 4: Very High" COVID-19 travel risk category on Monday.
Gallup: Americans rate Canada, Britain, France, Japan most highly
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Gallup: Americans rate Canada, Britain, France, Japan most highly
March 14 (UPI) -- Americans rated Canada, Britain, France and Japan most favorably when queried about a group of 19 countries in a new Gallup Poll conducted before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Yonkers man charged with hate crime for beating 67-year-old Asian woman
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Yonkers man charged with hate crime for beating 67-year-old Asian woman
March 14 (UPI) -- A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder as a hate crime for beating a 67-year-old Asian woman, police said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Australia, Netherlands take legal action against Russia over downing of MH17
Australia, Netherlands take legal action against Russia over downing of MH17
Russian oligarch linked to Giuliani associates indicted in donation probe
Russian oligarch linked to Giuliani associates indicted in donation probe
China orders lockdown in tech hub Shenzhen as COVID-19 cases spike
China orders lockdown in tech hub Shenzhen as COVID-19 cases spike
EU adopts 4th sanctions package against Russia
EU adopts 4th sanctions package against Russia
Biden touts American Rescue Plan in National League of Cities speech
Biden touts American Rescue Plan in National League of Cities speech
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement