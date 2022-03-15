Philadelphia police arrest man accused in NYC museum stabbings

March 15 (UPI) -- A man accused of stabbing two employees at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Saturday has been arrested in Philadelphia.

Gary Cabana, 60, was taken into custody early Tuesday, according to Philadelphia Police.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said Cabana was wanted by law enforcement for allegedly setting a hotel room on fire earlier Monday evening and local police found out the New York Police Department was searching for him in the museum stabbing. The fire reportedly was set on the fifth floor of a Best Western and caused extensive damage.

Investigators reviewing surveillance video recognized Cabana as the suspect wanted in New York for the stabbings that left a 24-year-old woman with wounds to her back and neck and a 24-year-old man with a wound to his collarbone, according to a report by Fox 28 in Philadelphia.

Police on Sunday released graphic security camera footage of the Saturday attack, showing a knife-wielding man with a mask dangling from his neck sprinting through the revolving doors of the museum and then jumping over the reception desk, cornering three people. The video shows the suspect thrust the knife repeatedly at two of the people who eventually manage to run away while the third cowers under the desk.

Cabana came to the museum on Saturday reportedly to to watch a film. But he was denied admission because his membership had been revoked "as a result of two incidents involving disorderly conduct here at the museum on two separate dates in recent days," according to John Miller, the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism.

A video released by the NYPD showed the attack on the employees. A report by CBS New York posted to YouTube also said the victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.