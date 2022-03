Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency use authorization for a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday requested emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a fourth dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for older Americans. The companies sought authorization for an additional booster dose for adults aged 65 and older who had already received a booster of any "authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines" in the United States, citing sets of data from Israel. Advertisement

"Both data sets showed evidence that an additional mRNA booster increases immunogenicity and lowers rates of confirmed infections and severe illness," Pfizer and BioNTech wrote in a news release.

Israel began rolling out a fourth booster shot for people over the age of 60 and medical workers in January.

Pfizer and BioNTech said that analysis of 1.1 million adults aged 60 and older who had no known history of COVID-19 infection who received the booster showed infection rates two times lower and rates of severe illness four times lower than those who had received only one booster.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CBS News Face the Nation Sunday said he expects a fourth COVID-19 shot will be needed.

"It is necessary -- a fourth boost for right now. The protection we are getting from the third, it is good enough -- actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths -- is not that good against infections, but doesn't last very long," he said. "But we are just submitting those data to the FDA, and then we'll see what the experts also would say outside Pfizer."

Advertisement

The request came the same day the White House warned that it lacks funding to provide booster shots for all Americans after Congress failed to provide additional COVID-19 resources in a $1.5 trillion spending bill.