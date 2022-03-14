Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 14, 2022 / 2:18 PM

Legal concerns shut down YouTube ad-blocking app Vanced

By Sommer Brokaw

March 14 (UPI) -- A third-party app that allowed Android users to bypass YouTube Premium fees and block ads has been shut down over legal reasons.

YouTube allows users to pay for an ad-free subscription to YouTube Premium to avoid watching advertisements while YouTube creators can earn revenue from their work. Android users have been able to use the third-party app Vanced to block ads without paying.

Advertisement

However, Vanced announced on Sunday on Twitter that it "has been discontinued."

"In the coming days, the download links on the website will be taken down," Vanced added in the tweet. "We know this is not something you wanted to hear but it's something we need to do. Thank you all for supporting us over the years."

Developers said on the Vanced Telegram channel, the move was "done due to legal reasons."

The Vanced shutdown also followed a legal threat from Google, The Verge reported, noting that the app will continue to work for now if people have it installed on Android, but will probably stop working without any future updates soon.

A Vanced administrator told The Verge the app received a cease and desist letter recently asking it "to remove all references to 'YouTube,' change the logo and remove all links related to YouTube products."

Advertisement

Google previously forced Rythm and Groovy Discord music bots, which also skipped ads, offline.

Read More

Keeping Russians informed about Ukraine could help end this war Goldman Sachs says it will end operations in Russia Report: Beijing-backed hackers breach at least 6 U.S. state governments Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for more than $5 billion Google halts display, search, YouTube advertising in Russia over war in Ukraine

Latest Headlines

Reports: Biden considering European trip amid Ukraine invasion
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Reports: Biden considering European trip amid Ukraine invasion
March 14 (UPI) -- The White House is in the preliminary stages of planning a trip for President Joe Biden to Europe amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, multiple reports indicated Monday.
Tour guide photographs rare wolverine in Yellowstone National Park
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Tour guide photographs rare wolverine in Yellowstone National Park
March 14 (UPI) -- A rare wolverine was photographed walking across a snowy road in Yellowstone National Park by a tour guide that came across its path.
Sen. Joe Manchin opposes Sarah Bloom Raskin for key Fed post
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Joe Manchin opposes Sarah Bloom Raskin for key Fed post
March 14 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday he will not support President Joe Biden's nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to the Federal Reserve Board due to his concerns over her positions on energy policy.
Watch live: Biden to speak with National League of Cities
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch live: Biden to speak with National League of Cities
March 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will address the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference in Washington, D.C., Monday afternoon.
Sam Massell, the first and only Jewish mayor of Atlanta, dies at 94
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sam Massell, the first and only Jewish mayor of Atlanta, dies at 94
March 14 (UPI) -- Former Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell, who became the city's first Jewish leader and served a single term during the 1970s, died on Sunday. He was 94.
Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky to address U.S. Congress on Wednesday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky to address U.S. Congress on Wednesday
March 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will make an address to both houses of the U.S. Congress this week to provide an update on the Russian war, top congressional officials said Monday.
Gas prices edge lower across U.S. after reaching record high
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Gas prices edge lower across U.S. after reaching record high
March 14 (UPI) -- According to AAA on Monday, the average cost for regular gasoline nationwide is about $4.32 per gallon, which is down from a record $4.33 on Friday.
'Zillions' of large Joro spiders could invade U.S. East Coast, experts say
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
'Zillions' of large Joro spiders could invade U.S. East Coast, experts say
After rapidly reproducing in Georgia last year, the Joro spider, native to East Asia, could spread to much of the East Coast in the coming year, according to new research.
Police hunt suspect in shooting of 5 homeless men in NYC, D.C.
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Police hunt suspect in shooting of 5 homeless men in NYC, D.C.
March 14 (UPI) -- Police in New York City and Washington, D.C., said they are looking for a gunman who targeted homeless men in their sleep, having shot five, including two fatally, this month.
NYPD ID suspect in MoMA stabbing, releases video of attack
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
NYPD ID suspect in MoMA stabbing, releases video of attack
March 13 (UPI) -- Police in New York City on Sunday said they are searching for Gary Cabana who is accused of stabbing two employees at the Museum of Modern Art a day prior.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6.7-, 6.4-magnitude earthquakes shake Indonesia and the Philippines
6.7-, 6.4-magnitude earthquakes shake Indonesia and the Philippines
Australia, Netherlands take legal action against Russia over downing of MH17
Australia, Netherlands take legal action against Russia over downing of MH17
Gas prices edge lower across U.S. after reaching record high
Gas prices edge lower across U.S. after reaching record high
'Zillions' of large Joro spiders could invade U.S. East Coast, experts say
'Zillions' of large Joro spiders could invade U.S. East Coast, experts say
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement