Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to address the U.S. House and Senate on Wednesday morning. Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will make an address to both houses of the U.S. Congress this week to provide an update on the Russian war, top congressional officials said Monday. Zelensky, who has led his country against the Russian invasion for almost three weeks, will make a virtual address to a joint session of Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said in a letter on Monday. Advertisement

"As war rages on in Ukraine, it is with great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people that we invite all members of the House and Senate to attend a virtual address to the United States Congress delivered by President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on Wednesday," the letter states.

Zelensky's address is scheduled for 9 a.m. EDT in the Capitol Visitor Center Congressional Auditorium.

The Ukrainian president held similar virtual talks on Sunday with British and Czech leaders.

Zelensky's address comes as the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, continues to be the target of Russian forces. Monday, negotiators began a fourth round of peace talks -- but they did so virtually, not in-person like the first three rounds.

"The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's cruel and diabolical aggression," the letter from Pelosi and Schumer adds.

"We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelensky's address ... and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy."

