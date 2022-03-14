Sam Massell, the first and only Jewish mayor of Atlanta, dies at 94

March 14 (UPI) -- Former Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell, who became the city's first Jewish leader and served a single term during the 1970s, died on Sunday. He was 94.

The death was announced by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who said Massell's impact on the city was "immeasurable" and that he "paved the way for better representation of women and minority participation in city government."

"Sam was one of the wittiest people I knew. He understood the importance of collaboration and inclusion," Dickens said in a statement. "Sam always said that we can get more done through a conference call than through confrontation.

"Rest well, my friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who loved him."

Massell was elected Atlanta's mayor in a runoff election in 1969 and took office in 1970. He lost his bid for re-election in a controversial campaign against Maynard Jackson, who become Atlanta's first Black mayor in 1974. He remains Atlanta's only Jewish mayor.

Dickens noted that one of Massell's most notable achievements was laying the groundwork for the city's Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, which opened in 1972.

The transit agency called Massell, who was a former MARTA board member, a "political and civic giant."

"MARTA would not exist but for the dedication and persistence of Massell, who convinced the Georgia Legislature, and later voters, to approve the local option sales tax that continues to fund MARTA to this day," MARTA said in a statement.

"His political antics in the early days of the MARTA referendum are legendary, as are his grassroots efforts riding the bus to communities and explaining the sales tax on a chalkboard."

Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood coalition, for which Massell became a spokesman after he left office, called him an "iconic leader and tireless advocate."

"Much will be said and written about the impact that Sam had on Atlanta as president of Atlanta's board of aldermen and subsequently as Atlanta's mayor, but the position he held longest, from 1988 until his retirement in 2020, was president of the Buckhead Coalition," the coalition said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Wife Sandra Gordy-Massell told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that his legacy "was transitioning the city from an all-White power structure to a predominantly Black power structure."

Massell is also credited with establishing several landmarks in Atlanta, such as Woodruff Park, the Omni complex and Colony Square. He was also involved with the Atlanta Jewish Federation and the Anti-Defamation League and was inducted into the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau's Hall of Fame.

