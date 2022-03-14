Gallup: Americans rate Canada, Britain, France, Japan most highly

Canadian supporters cheer on Team Canada during the men's curling bronze medal game against the United States at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 18. File Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Americans rated Canada, Britain, France and Japan most favorably when queried about a group of 19 countries in a new Gallup Poll conducted before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In contrast, North Korea, Afghanistan, Iran, Russia and Iraq were at the bottom of the list in Gallup's annual World Affairs poll, released Monday. Advertisement

The survey was conducted Feb. 1 to 17, just before Russian forces began their invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

More than eight in 10 Americans gave favorable ratings to each of Canada, Britain, France and Japan, while Germany (78%), India (77%) and Israel (71%) also scored highly in the poll.

Meanwhile, China (20%) and the Palestinian Authority (27%) joined North Korea, Afghanistan, Iran, Russia and Iraq in scoring lower than 30%.

Russia's favorability dropped 7 points to a new low of 15% even before its invasion of Ukraine began, while Afghanistan saw the biggest year-over-year drop of 9 percentage points to a record low of 12%. The decline came after the Taliban's quick reconquest of the country and United States' hurried military withdrawal.

In fact, none of the 19 countries saw a significant increase in favorability since last year, including such U.S. allies Germany (down 6 points), Canada (down 5 points) and Britain (down 5 points), although each remained strongly favorable.

The biggest difference between Democrats and Republicans was evident with Mexico, which has a 77% favorable rating among Democrats and only 49% among Republicans.