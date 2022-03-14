Trending
U.S. News
March 14, 2022 / 5:06 PM

Yonkers man charged with hate crime for beating 67-year-old Asian woman

By Daniel Uria

March 14 (UPI) -- A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder as a hate crime for beating a 67-year-old Asian woman, police said Monday.

Police said they responded to a call reporting a dispute at 6:15 p.m. Friday and found the victim bloodied outside of her building, while the suspect, identified as Tammel Esco, was also still outside.

According to an investigation, the victim walked by Esco on her way home as he yelled a racial slur at her.

The suspect ignored Esco and moved to open the second door to enter the lobby when he punched her in the head, police said.

Police determined that she had been punched in the head and face more than 125 times, foot-stomped seven times and spit on.

The victim sustained facial bone fractures, brain bleeding and multiple contusions and lacerations to her head. She remains hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Esco was taken into custody without incident at the scene and later remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano condemned the attack in a statement on Monday.

"Hate crimes are beyond intolerable in our city. I applaud our Yonkers Police for swiftly apprehending this violent criminal and removing him from our streets," said Spano. "I expect the suspect to be charged to the fullest extent of the law for his heinous actions. I continue to keep the victim and her family in our thoughts and prayers."

Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller described the attack as one of the most appalling he has ever seen.

"To beat a helpless woman is despicable and targeting her because of her race makes it more so," Mueller said. "This defendant must be held to the maximum punishment allowed by law to send a clear message that hateful, violent behavior will not be tolerated in our communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family, that she may make a full recovery."

