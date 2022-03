President Joe Biden steps off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. He is expected to address the National League of Cities in Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will address the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference in Washington, D.C., Monday afternoon. The speech will give Biden a brief break from Russia's war against Ukraine and give him a chance to tout some of his administration's successes going into the heart of mid-term primaries and elections. Advertisement

Biden is scheduled to speak at 2:15 p.m., EDT.

The conference's website said Biden will speak on "the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure law, economic recovery and the role of local leaders during the pandemic and the recovery of the nation's cities, towns and villages."

The National League of Cities is made up of municipal leaders from cities, towns and villages across the United States and works to strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy and drive innovative solutions.

The conference, which started Sunday and will wind down Monday, listed a range of elected officials and members from the Biden administration, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Susan Rice, director, of the Domestic Policy Council; former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, currently a senior adviser to Biden; and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

