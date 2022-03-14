Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 14, 2022 / 3:16 PM

Reports: Biden considering European trip amid Ukraine invasion

By Don Jacobson
1/5
Reports: Biden considering European trip amid Ukraine invasion
U.S. President Joe Biden steps off Marine one on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C, on Sunday, Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The White House is in the preliminary stages of planning a trip for President Joe Biden to Europe amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, multiple reports indicated Monday.

Early plans call for the trip to be made in the coming weeks to an unspecified European location with a focus on the war in Ukraine, NBC News initially reported.

Advertisement

White House sources said Brussels, headquarters to both NATO and the European Union, is being considered as a possible location for Biden's visit.

Plans for a European trip were later confirmed by CBS News and CNN, which reported a potential stop in Poland as well as other European locales are also being explored.

RELATED Jake Sullivan to meet with Chinese counterpart in Rome

If Biden travels to Europe in the coming weeks, it would be most closely watched visit by a U.S. president since World War II and would come after similar high-profile trips by several top Biden administration figures, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who visited Poland and Romania last week.

Her three-day trip to Eastern Europe was meant to reinforce U.S. support for the region against Russian aggression.

"The United States continues to stand with the people of Ukraine and will continue to work to meet their immediate needs and save lives," Harris said in a tweet Friday.

Advertisement
RELATED Russia hits base near Ukraine-Poland border with airstrikes

"We'll do everything together in solidarity to support what is necessary for the humanitarian and security needs of the Ukrainian people. They have shown extraordinary courage and skill and their willingness and, yes, ability to fight against Putin's war and Russia's aggression."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also visited Eastern Europe earlier this month, including a stop in Poland during which the two NATO countries vowed to coordinate their political, economic, social and humanitarian responses to the Russian actions in Ukraine.

The two nations, he said, "will stand together, as we've been standing together, in support of Ukraine and against Russia's unprovoked, unwarranted, premeditated invasion."

RELATED Biden orders another $200M in military aid to Ukraine

Biden on Saturday ordered another $200 million in defense aid to Ukraine, including military equipment and training.

Word of his possible trip came as Russian attacks in Ukraine intensified on Monday despite a fourth round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow aimed at ending the fighting.

The talks concluded with little sign of progress as Russia continued to heavily bomb parts of Kyiv and 400,000 people remained trapped in the southern port city of Mariupol.

The negotiations were scheduled to resume Tuesday.

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

European Union leaders attend a summit at the Chateau de Versailles near Paris on March 11, 2022. Photo by the European Union/ UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Tour guide photographs rare wolverine in Yellowstone National Park
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Tour guide photographs rare wolverine in Yellowstone National Park
March 14 (UPI) -- A rare wolverine was photographed walking across a snowy road in Yellowstone National Park by a tour guide that came across its path.
Sen. Joe Manchin opposes Sarah Bloom Raskin for key Fed post
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Joe Manchin opposes Sarah Bloom Raskin for key Fed post
March 14 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday he will not support President Joe Biden's nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to the Federal Reserve Board due to his concerns over her positions on energy policy.
Legal concerns shut down YouTube ad-blocking app Vanced
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Legal concerns shut down YouTube ad-blocking app Vanced
March 14 (UPI) -- A third-party app that allowed Android users to bypass YouTube Premium fees and block ads has been shut down over legal reasons.
Watch live: Biden to speak with National League of Cities
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch live: Biden to speak with National League of Cities
March 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will address the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference in Washington, D.C., Monday afternoon.
Sam Massell, the first and only Jewish mayor of Atlanta, dies at 94
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sam Massell, the first and only Jewish mayor of Atlanta, dies at 94
March 14 (UPI) -- Former Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell, who became the city's first Jewish leader and served a single term during the 1970s, died on Sunday. He was 94.
Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky to address U.S. Congress on Wednesday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky to address U.S. Congress on Wednesday
March 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will make an address to both houses of the U.S. Congress this week to provide an update on the Russian war, top congressional officials said Monday.
Gas prices edge lower across U.S. after reaching record high
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Gas prices edge lower across U.S. after reaching record high
March 14 (UPI) -- According to AAA on Monday, the average cost for regular gasoline nationwide is about $4.32 per gallon, which is down from a record $4.33 on Friday.
'Zillions' of large Joro spiders could invade U.S. East Coast, experts say
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
'Zillions' of large Joro spiders could invade U.S. East Coast, experts say
After rapidly reproducing in Georgia last year, the Joro spider, native to East Asia, could spread to much of the East Coast in the coming year, according to new research.
Police hunt suspect in shooting of 5 homeless men in NYC, D.C.
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Police hunt suspect in shooting of 5 homeless men in NYC, D.C.
March 14 (UPI) -- Police in New York City and Washington, D.C., said they are looking for a gunman who targeted homeless men in their sleep, having shot five, including two fatally, this month.
NYPD ID suspect in MoMA stabbing, releases video of attack
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
NYPD ID suspect in MoMA stabbing, releases video of attack
March 13 (UPI) -- Police in New York City on Sunday said they are searching for Gary Cabana who is accused of stabbing two employees at the Museum of Modern Art a day prior.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6.7-, 6.4-magnitude earthquakes shake Indonesia and the Philippines
6.7-, 6.4-magnitude earthquakes shake Indonesia and the Philippines
Australia, Netherlands take legal action against Russia over downing of MH17
Australia, Netherlands take legal action against Russia over downing of MH17
Gas prices edge lower across U.S. after reaching record high
Gas prices edge lower across U.S. after reaching record high
'Zillions' of large Joro spiders could invade U.S. East Coast, experts say
'Zillions' of large Joro spiders could invade U.S. East Coast, experts say
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement