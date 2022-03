Police on Sunday identified the man accused of stabbing two people a day prior at the Museum of Modern Art as Gary Cabana. Photo courtesy of NYPD Crime Stoppers/ Twitter

March 13 (UPI) -- Police in New York City on Sunday said they are searching for Gary Cabana who is accused of stabbing two employees at the Museum of Modern Art a day prior. Police on Sunday released graphic security camera footage of the Saturday attack, showing a knife-wielding man with a mask dangling from his neck sprinting through the revolving doors of the museum and then jumping over the reception desk, cornering three people. Advertisement

The video shows the suspect thrust the knife repeatedly at two of the people who eventually manage to run away while the third cowers under the desk.

The incident occurred at around 4:15 p.m. when police said Cabana was denied entry to the MoMA after presenting the employees with a membership card that had been recently revoked due to two separate disorderly incidents at the museum.

A man and a woman, both 24, were stabbed in the attack and suffered "serious physical injury," NYPD Crime Stoppers said.

On Saturday, authorities said the two workers had been stabbed in the back, collar bone and neck.

WANTED for An Assault: On Saturday March 12, 2022 at Approx. 4:15 P.M, inside of 11 West 53 Street (Museum of Modern Art) @nypdmtnpct ,Gary Cabana stabbed a 24 year old female and a 24 year old male causing serious physical injury.. Call @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/jn0etuJ3qn— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 13, 2022 Advertisement RELATED Nevada woman stabs date as revenge for death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani

The museum was closed on Sunday and would reopen Tuesday, it said.

"Thank you for your incredible support," MoMA tweeted late Sunday.

RELATED Suspect arrested after 7 spring breakers overdose on fentanyl in Florida