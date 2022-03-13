Advertisement
U.S. News
March 13, 2022 / 1:06 PM

73-car pileup shuts down Pennsylvania highway for hours

By Daniel Uria

March 13 (UPI) -- At least 10 people were injured as more than 70 cars were involved in a pileup on a Pennsylvania highway on Saturday, authorities said.

A total of 73 vehicles were involved in the crash on State Route 581 in Cumberland County, about 30 miles south of the capital Harrisbrg, forcing authorities to shut down the highway for four hours to allow crews to clear the wreck, State Trooper Megan Ammerman said on Twitter.

Advertisement

Ammerman added that 43 vehicles were damaged in the crash and at least 10 people were injured, although none were considered life-threatening.

It wasn't immediately clear if the crash was caused by conditions brought on by a late winter storm moving along the East Coast.

RELATED SUV plows into Washington, D.C., outdoor dining area, kills 2

Due to the cold weather the New Cumberland Fire Department established a warming and reunification center where buses transported victims of the crash to be reunited with their family members.

"Thank you to all the fire departments, penndot and all of the local agencies for the help!" Ammerman said.

Temperatures in the northeast were in the teens and low 20s early Sunday morning as forecasters said they could potentially be the lowest experienced in the region until next fall and winter, according to Accuweather.

Advertisement
RELATED Former Amtrak engineer found not guilty for deadly Philadelphia train crash

Highs were expected to rebount into the 30s and 40s by Sunday afternoon but Pennsylvania and New York were at greatest risk of facing another round of wintry weather with snow accumulations ranging from a light dusting to 1-2 inches.

RELATED SUV crashes into Northern California preschool; 19 children hospitalized

Latest Headlines

Nevada woman stabs date as revenge for death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Nevada woman stabs date as revenge for death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani
March 12 (UPI) -- A woman in Nevada has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing her Plenty of Fish date as revenge for the assignation of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson won't face sexual assault criminal charges
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson won't face sexual assault criminal charges
March 12 (UPI) -- Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges in connection to sexual assault and harassment lawsuits filed by 22 women after a grand jury declined to indict the Houston Texans quarterback.
Two people stabbed at Museum of Modern Art in NYC
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Two people stabbed at Museum of Modern Art in NYC
March 12 (UPI) -- Two employees at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City were stabbed Saturday afternoon while working at the museum by a disgruntled patron whose membership had lapsed, police said.
Kamala Harris calls on DNC to remind voters of Biden admin accomplishments ahead of midterms
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Kamala Harris calls on DNC to remind voters of Biden admin accomplishments ahead of midterms
March 12 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday called on Democrat party leadership to remind voters of everything that President Joe Biden's administration has accomplished.
Biden orders another $200M in military aid to Ukraine
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Biden orders another $200M in military aid to Ukraine
March 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday ordered another $200 million in defense aid to Ukraine, including military equipment and training.
Uber adds fuel surcharge amid surging gas prices
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Uber adds fuel surcharge amid surging gas prices
March 12 (UPI) -- Uber has announced it rolled out a temporary fuel surcharge to help drivers cope with the burden of surging gas prices in recent months.
Storm brings snow, strong winds, isolated severe weather to East Coast
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Storm brings snow, strong winds, isolated severe weather to East Coast
March 12 (UPI) -- A late winter storm heading north up the East Coast pummeled areas with heavy snow, strong winds and isolated severe weather, including blizzard warnings and tornado watches.
Biden signs stopgap measure to avert government shutdown
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden signs stopgap measure to avert government shutdown
March 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has signed into law a stopgap measure to prevent a government shutdown.
U.S. to permanently end Title 42 policy for unaccompanied minors at border
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. to permanently end Title 42 policy for unaccompanied minors at border
March 12 (UPI) -- The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced Saturday it will end the use of a Trump-era policy as it pertains to turning away unaccompanied migrant children.
Suspect arrested after 7 spring breakers overdose on fentanyl in Florida
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Suspect arrested after 7 spring breakers overdose on fentanyl in Florida
March 12 (UPI) -- Police in South Florida have announced an arrest of a suspect after seven spring breakers -- some of whom were West Point cadets -- overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Multiple missiles fired at U.S. consulate in Erbil, Iraq
Multiple missiles fired at U.S. consulate in Erbil, Iraq
New mayor installed in Russian-controlled city of Melitopol
New mayor installed in Russian-controlled city of Melitopol
Saudi Arabia kills 81 people in mass execution
Saudi Arabia kills 81 people in mass execution
Nevada woman stabs date as revenge for death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani
Nevada woman stabs date as revenge for death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani
U.S. to permanently end Title 42 policy for unaccompanied minors at border
U.S. to permanently end Title 42 policy for unaccompanied minors at border
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement