73-car pileup shuts down Pennsylvania highway for hours

March 13 (UPI) -- At least 10 people were injured as more than 70 cars were involved in a pileup on a Pennsylvania highway on Saturday, authorities said.

A total of 73 vehicles were involved in the crash on State Route 581 in Cumberland County, about 30 miles south of the capital Harrisbrg, forcing authorities to shut down the highway for four hours to allow crews to clear the wreck, State Trooper Megan Ammerman said on Twitter.

Advertisement

Ammerman added that 43 vehicles were damaged in the crash and at least 10 people were injured, although none were considered life-threatening.

It wasn't immediately clear if the crash was caused by conditions brought on by a late winter storm moving along the East Coast.

Due to the cold weather the New Cumberland Fire Department established a warming and reunification center where buses transported victims of the crash to be reunited with their family members.

"Thank you to all the fire departments, penndot and all of the local agencies for the help!" Ammerman said.

Temperatures in the northeast were in the teens and low 20s early Sunday morning as forecasters said they could potentially be the lowest experienced in the region until next fall and winter, according to Accuweather.

Advertisement

RELATED Former Amtrak engineer found not guilty for deadly Philadelphia train crash

Highs were expected to rebount into the 30s and 40s by Sunday afternoon but Pennsylvania and New York were at greatest risk of facing another round of wintry weather with snow accumulations ranging from a light dusting to 1-2 inches.