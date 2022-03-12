Advertisement
U.S. News
March 12, 2022 / 8:33 PM

Nevada woman stabs date as revenge for death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani

By Adam Schrader
Nevada woman stabs date as revenge for death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani
Qasem Soleimani, commander of Quds Force of Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution.

March 12 (UPI) -- A woman in Nevada has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing her Plenty of Fish date as revenge for the assignation of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Nika Nikoubin, 21, allegedly met the man on the dating app Plenty of Fish and agreed to meet him in the room they had rented on the 14th floor of the Sunset Station Hotel and Casino in Henderson last Saturday, police said in court documents obtained Friday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Advertisement

Nikoubin allegedly put a blindfold on her date, turned out the lights and then pulled a knife from her purse to stab him in the side of the neck, officials with the Henderson Police Department said in the court documents.

The man, whose identity was not revealed, was able to shove Nikoubin off and run out of the room to call 911, police said in the court documents, according to KLAS.

RELATED Two people stabbed at Museum of Modern Art in NYC

Nikoubin allegedly told investigators she was motivated for revenge after listening to a song called "Grave Digger."

Soleimani was assassinated on Jan. 3, 2020, during a targeted American drone strike at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on orders from former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

His death has sparked further tensions between Iran and the United States and Iranian leaders in January added to its list of sanctions placed against dozens of former and current U.S. officials and military leaders in retaliation for his death.

RELATED Russia demands on sanctions cause pause in Iran nuclear talks in Vienna

Homeland Security detectives said in the court documents that she wanted to hurt the man but not kill him, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"She advised that there are injustices, in particular the killing of Qasem Soleimani in Iran," investigators reportedly said in the court documents.

Jail records reviewed by United Press International show that Nikoubin is being held on $60,000 bail and has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of battery and burglary of a business.

RELATED Naftali Bennett warns new Iran nuclear deal will create 'more violent' Middle East

Latest Headlines

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson won't face sexual assault criminal charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson won't face sexual assault criminal charges
March 12 (UPI) -- Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges in connection to sexual assault and harassment lawsuits filed by 22 women after a grand jury declined to indict the Houston Texans quarterback.
Two people stabbed at Museum of Modern Art in NYC
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Two people stabbed at Museum of Modern Art in NYC
March 12 (UPI) -- Two employees at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City were stabbed Saturday afternoon while working at the museum by a disgruntled patron whose membership had lapsed, police said.
Kamala Harris calls on DNC to remind voters of Biden admin accomplishments ahead of midterms
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kamala Harris calls on DNC to remind voters of Biden admin accomplishments ahead of midterms
March 12 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday called on Democrat party leadership to remind voters of everything that President Joe Biden's administration has accomplished.
Biden orders another $200M in military aid to Ukraine
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden orders another $200M in military aid to Ukraine
March 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday ordered another $200 million in defense aid to Ukraine, including military equipment and training.
Uber adds fuel surcharge amid surging gas prices
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Uber adds fuel surcharge amid surging gas prices
March 12 (UPI) -- Uber has announced it rolled out a temporary fuel surcharge to help drivers cope with the burden of surging gas prices in recent months.
Storm brings snow, strong winds, isolated severe weather to East Coast
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Storm brings snow, strong winds, isolated severe weather to East Coast
March 12 (UPI) -- A late winter storm heading north up the East Coast pummeled areas with heavy snow, strong winds and isolated severe weather, including blizzard warnings and tornado watches.
Biden signs stopgap measure to avert government shutdown
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden signs stopgap measure to avert government shutdown
March 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has signed into law a stopgap measure to prevent a government shutdown.
U.S. to permanently end Title 42 policy for unaccompanied minors at border
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. to permanently end Title 42 policy for unaccompanied minors at border
March 12 (UPI) -- The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced Saturday it will end the use of a Trump-era policy as it pertains to turning away unaccompanied migrant children.
Suspect arrested after 7 spring breakers overdose on fentanyl in Florida
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Suspect arrested after 7 spring breakers overdose on fentanyl in Florida
March 12 (UPI) -- Police in South Florida have announced an arrest of a suspect after seven spring breakers -- some of whom were West Point cadets -- overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine.
New York federal judge blocks Trump from counter-suing E. Jean Carroll
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
New York federal judge blocks Trump from counter-suing E. Jean Carroll
March 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge in New York has blocked Donald Trump from proceeding with a counter-lawsuit against author E. Jean Carroll, who has filed a defamation lawsuit against the former president.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Saudi Arabia kills 81 people in mass execution
Saudi Arabia kills 81 people in mass execution
Suspect arrested after 7 spring breakers overdose on fentanyl in Florida
Suspect arrested after 7 spring breakers overdose on fentanyl in Florida
Russian forces bomb mosque in Mariupol, encroach on Kyiv
Russian forces bomb mosque in Mariupol, encroach on Kyiv
U.S. to permanently end Title 42 policy for unaccompanied minors at border
U.S. to permanently end Title 42 policy for unaccompanied minors at border
Zelensky says Russian forces kidnapped mayor of Melitopol
Zelensky says Russian forces kidnapped mayor of Melitopol
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement