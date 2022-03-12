Nevada woman stabs date as revenge for death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Qasem Soleimani, commander of Quds Force of Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution.

March 12 (UPI) -- A woman in Nevada has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing her Plenty of Fish date as revenge for the assignation of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Nika Nikoubin, 21, allegedly met the man on the dating app Plenty of Fish and agreed to meet him in the room they had rented on the 14th floor of the Sunset Station Hotel and Casino in Henderson last Saturday, police said in court documents obtained Friday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Advertisement

Nikoubin allegedly put a blindfold on her date, turned out the lights and then pulled a knife from her purse to stab him in the side of the neck, officials with the Henderson Police Department said in the court documents.

The man, whose identity was not revealed, was able to shove Nikoubin off and run out of the room to call 911, police said in the court documents, according to KLAS.

Nikoubin allegedly told investigators she was motivated for revenge after listening to a song called "Grave Digger."

Soleimani was assassinated on Jan. 3, 2020, during a targeted American drone strike at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on orders from former President Donald Trump.

His death has sparked further tensions between Iran and the United States and Iranian leaders in January added to its list of sanctions placed against dozens of former and current U.S. officials and military leaders in retaliation for his death.

Homeland Security detectives said in the court documents that she wanted to hurt the man but not kill him, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"She advised that there are injustices, in particular the killing of Qasem Soleimani in Iran," investigators reportedly said in the court documents.

Jail records reviewed by United Press International show that Nikoubin is being held on $60,000 bail and has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of battery and burglary of a business.