President Joe Biden approved Saturday $200 million to boost defense aid to Ukraine. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday ordered another $200 million in defense aid to Ukraine, including military equipment and training. The Foreign Assistance Act authorizes the president to assist countries in an emergency with transfer of Department of Defense services in a drawdown, which Biden used to order Secretary of State Antony Blinken to provide the $200 million in aid to Ukraine, according to a White House memorandum. Advertisement

The $200 million boosts a $350 million drawdown in defense aid to Ukraine that Biden approved earlier this month and a $200 million drawdown he approved in late December.

Earlier this week, the United States rejected Poland's offer to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine due to fears it could create a larger conflict with Russia.

Still, since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, at least 22 NATO nations have said they will send military assistance to Ukraine, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles that have been used to destroy Russian vehicles and planes.

Late Thursday, senators approved a $13.6 billion aid package for Ukraine, which includes roughly $6.5 billion for the Department of Defense, nearly $4 billion for the State Department and $2.8 billion for the U.S. Agency for International Development, as part of its $1.5 trillion government funding bill.

Advertisement

Biden signed a continuing resolution on Friday to fund the federal government through Tuesday, allowing time for the $1.5 trillion government funding bill to make it to his desk.

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

European Union leaders attend a summit at the Chateau de Versailles near Paris on March 11, 2022. Photo by the European Union/ UPI | License Photo