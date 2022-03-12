Advertisement
U.S. News
March 12, 2022 / 7:11 PM

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson won't face sexual assault criminal charges

By Calley Hair
Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson won't face sexual assault criminal charges
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, left, is pictured during a game against the Chicago Bears in December 2020. He will not face criminal charges linked to a sexual assault and harassment investigation, a grand jury ruled on Friday. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges in connection to sexual assault and harassment lawsuits filed by 22 women after a grand jury declined to indict the Houston Texans quarterback.

The 12-person grand jury in Harris County, Texas, heard more than six hours of testimony and evidence from prosecutors on Friday. The jury, which is not required to issue a unanimous decision, voted to dismiss nine out of the 10 charges against Watson. Prosecutors declined to present the 10th.

Advertisement

In a written statement, Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin said it's "time to let Deshaun move on."

"There were no crimes here but there is a plaintiffs' attorney churning up negative press and churning up his clients hoping for a payday," Hardin wrote.

RELATED Las Vegas Raiders sign defensive end Maxx Crosby to multiyear extension

Johna Stallings, chief of the adult sex crimes and trafficking division with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, declined to say which specific charges were considered by jury members, adding that her office respects the grand jury's decision, ESPN reported.

Watson still faces 22 civil cases linked to his conduct at massage appointments, where he allegedly forced women into oral sex and touched them with his genitals.

Advertisement

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the women, told ESPN on Friday that the criminal case is separate from the civil lawsuits, which will continue to move toward trial.

RELATED CVS fires executives after internal sexual harassment investigation

"The civil cases will continue to gather steam. We take Mr. Watson's deposition again Tuesday. Respect the process," Buzbee said.

Police began investigating Watson a year ago, when a woman filed a lawsuit on March 16, 2021, claiming that the quarterback became pushy and aggressive during a massage appointment at her home in March 2020. The other women came forward with similar stories within a month.

Watson plans "to keep fighting to rebuild my name and rebuild my appearance in the community," he said during a news conference after the grand jury's dismissal. It was his first remarks to the press in more than a year.

RELATED Gabby Petito's family sues Brian Laundrie's parents

"I thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for letting the truth be heard," Watson said.

"And I thank everyone that was a part of this for seeing and hearing both sides. That's what my point and my team wanted to do, is have a fair slate of us telling our side of the story and letting the conclusion come to what happened today, and that's what the grand jury decided on."

Advertisement

Watson hasn't played for the Texans since the first March 2021 allegation but remained on the active roster and collected his base salary of $10.54 million for the 2021 season.

He asked to be traded from the team in January 2021 stating that he disagreed with the direction of the franchise. The ruling on Friday will likely open the door to trade offers from other teams.

Latest Headlines

Two people stabbed at Museum of Modern Art in NYC
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Two people stabbed at Museum of Modern Art in NYC
March 12 (UPI) -- Two employees at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City were stabbed Saturday afternoon while working at the museum by a disgruntled patron whose membership had lapsed, police said.
Kamala Harris calls on DNC to remind voters of Biden admin accomplishments ahead of midterms
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kamala Harris calls on DNC to remind voters of Biden admin accomplishments ahead of midterms
March 12 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday called on Democrat party leadership to remind voters of everything that President Joe Biden's administration has accomplished.
Biden orders another $200M in military aid to Ukraine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden orders another $200M in military aid to Ukraine
March 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday ordered another $200 million in defense aid to Ukraine, including military equipment and training.
Uber adds fuel surcharge amid surging gas prices
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Uber adds fuel surcharge amid surging gas prices
March 12 (UPI) -- Uber has announced it rolled out a temporary fuel surcharge to help drivers cope with the burden of surging gas prices in recent months.
Storm brings snow, strong winds, isolated severe weather to East Coast
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Storm brings snow, strong winds, isolated severe weather to East Coast
March 12 (UPI) -- A late winter storm heading north up the East Coast pummeled areas with heavy snow, strong winds and isolated severe weather, including blizzard warnings and tornado watches.
Biden signs stopgap measure to avert government shutdown
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden signs stopgap measure to avert government shutdown
March 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has signed into law a stopgap measure to prevent a government shutdown.
U.S. to permanently end Title 42 policy for unaccompanied minors at border
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. to permanently end Title 42 policy for unaccompanied minors at border
March 12 (UPI) -- The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced Saturday it will end the use of a Trump-era policy as it pertains to turning away unaccompanied migrant children.
Suspect arrested after 7 spring breakers overdose on fentanyl in Florida
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Suspect arrested after 7 spring breakers overdose on fentanyl in Florida
March 12 (UPI) -- Police in South Florida have announced an arrest of a suspect after seven spring breakers -- some of whom were West Point cadets -- overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine.
New York federal judge blocks Trump from counter-suing E. Jean Carroll
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
New York federal judge blocks Trump from counter-suing E. Jean Carroll
March 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge in New York has blocked Donald Trump from proceeding with a counter-lawsuit against author E. Jean Carroll, who has filed a defamation lawsuit against the former president.
SUV plows into Washington, D.C., outdoor dining area, kills 2
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
SUV plows into Washington, D.C., outdoor dining area, kills 2
March 11 (UPI) -- Two women died and six other people sustained injuries Friday when the driver of an SUV lost control of the vehicle, plowing into the outdoor seating area of a Washington, D.C., restaurant, local officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Suspect arrested after 7 spring breakers overdose on fentanyl in Florida
Suspect arrested after 7 spring breakers overdose on fentanyl in Florida
Saudi Arabia kills 81 people in mass execution
Saudi Arabia kills 81 people in mass execution
Russian forces bomb mosque in Mariupol, encroach on Kyiv
Russian forces bomb mosque in Mariupol, encroach on Kyiv
U.S. to permanently end Title 42 policy for unaccompanied minors at border
U.S. to permanently end Title 42 policy for unaccompanied minors at border
Major winter storm to brush D.C., Philly and NYC with accumulating snow
Major winter storm to brush D.C., Philly and NYC with accumulating snow
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement