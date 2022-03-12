Advertisement
U.S. News
March 12, 2022 / 4:47 PM

Kamala Harris calls on DNC to remind voters of Biden admin accomplishments ahead of midterms

By Calley Hair
1/3
Kamala Harris calls on DNC to remind voters of Biden admin accomplishments ahead of midterms
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks to Democratic National Committee members at their Winter Meeting in Washington on Thursday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday called on Democrat party leadership to remind voters of everything that President Joe Biden's administration has accomplished.

Harris, during a speech at the winter meeting of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), said she believes Democrats can "meet the moment again" as the nation gears up for a combative midterm election season.

Advertisement

However, protecting Democratic majorities in the U.S. House and Senate "is not going to be easy" as the party faces a challenge in communicating the accomplishments of the Biden administration to voters, she said.

"Our task is to show people that, in many ways, they got what they ordered," Harris said. '"They said this is what they wanted. They stood in line, they took time from work. It was difficult. And a lot of what they demanded, they got. And so let's get out there, as we do, and remind them of that."

Advertisement
RELATED Biden rallies Democratic lawmakers in Philly visit 8 months before midterms

In her speech, Harris cited accomplishments including the COVID-19 recovery, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment bill and shrinking unemployment rates. She also pointed to the recent nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who if confirmed would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

"We are, as Democrats, continuing to own the responsibility that comes with being a role model, which is, as a democracy, to take care of its people - to see them, to hear them, and to be reflective of their priorities and their needs," Harris said.

"So, DNC, we will keep working the phones, and we will keep registering the voters, and we will keep getting the souls to the polls."

RELATED Inflation in U.S. over past 12 months rises to new 40-year high; Biden promises help

Harris delivered her remarks two days after Biden delivered his own address to the DNC, which gathered in person in Washington, D.C., for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

In his Thursday speech, Biden said he was optimistic about the party's prospects in the midterms, despite predictions that Democrats will struggle to hang onto their slim majorities in the House and the Senate in November.

But Biden's approval rating has ticked upward recently -- according to a March 8 poll conducted by POLITICO and Morning Consult, 45% of Americans now approve of his performance, up 4% compared to the week prior. Pollsters link the so-called "Biden Bounce" to his response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and to his State of the Union speech.

Advertisement
RELATED Republicans again tuck measure into spending bill that bans recreational pot in D.C.

"We are in the strongest position we've been in in months. We have a record - a record to be proud of, an agenda that addresses the biggest concerns here in America, in people's lives. The message that resonates," Biden told the DNC. "Now what we have to do is we have to sell it with confidence, clarity, conviction, and repetition."

Across the aisle, Republicans are seeking to place the blame for soaring cost-of-living increases squarely on Biden's shoulders. Countering inflation, which has hit a 40-year high of 7.9 percent, is a key campaign message for Republicans looking to unseat Democratic incumbents in Congress.

"Elections come down to kitchen-table issues," Matt Gorman, a GOP strategist and former communications director of the National Republican Congressional Committee, told The Hill this week.

Latest Headlines

Biden orders another $200M in military aid to Ukraine
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden orders another $200M in military aid to Ukraine
March 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday ordered another $200 million in defense aid to Ukraine, including military equipment and training.
Uber adds fuel surcharge amid surging gas prices
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Uber adds fuel surcharge amid surging gas prices
March 12 (UPI) -- Uber has announced it rolled out a temporary fuel surcharge to help drivers cope with the burden of surging gas prices in recent months.
Storm brings snow, strong winds, isolated severe weather to East Coast
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Storm brings snow, strong winds, isolated severe weather to East Coast
March 12 (UPI) -- A late winter storm heading north up the East Coast pummeled areas with heavy snow, strong winds and isolated severe weather, including blizzard warnings and tornado watches.
Biden signs stopgap measure to avert government shutdown
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden signs stopgap measure to avert government shutdown
March 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has signed into law a stopgap measure to prevent a government shutdown.
U.S. to permanently end Title 42 policy for unaccompanied minors at border
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. to permanently end Title 42 policy for unaccompanied minors at border
March 12 (UPI) -- The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced Saturday it will end the use of a Trump-era policy as it pertains to turning away unaccompanied migrant children.
Suspect arrested after 7 spring breakers overdose on fentanyl in Florida
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Suspect arrested after 7 spring breakers overdose on fentanyl in Florida
March 12 (UPI) -- Police in South Florida have announced an arrest of a suspect after seven spring breakers -- some of whom were West Point cadets -- overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine.
New York federal judge blocks Trump from counter-suing E. Jean Carroll
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
New York federal judge blocks Trump from counter-suing E. Jean Carroll
March 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge in New York has blocked Donald Trump from proceeding with a counter-lawsuit against author E. Jean Carroll, who has filed a defamation lawsuit against the former president.
SUV plows into Washington, D.C., outdoor dining area, kills 2
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
SUV plows into Washington, D.C., outdoor dining area, kills 2
March 11 (UPI) -- Two women died and six other people sustained injuries Friday when the driver of an SUV lost control of the vehicle, plowing into the outdoor seating area of a Washington, D.C., restaurant, local officials said.
Disney CEO pauses Fla. political donations over 'Don't Say Gay' bill
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Disney CEO pauses Fla. political donations over 'Don't Say Gay' bill
March 11 (UPI) -- Bob Chapek, the CEO of the Walt Disney Company, apologized for the entertainment giant's silence over Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill and announced a pause in political contributions in the state.
Judge temporarily blocks Texas investigations into families of transgender children
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Judge temporarily blocks Texas investigations into families of transgender children
March 11 (UPI) -- State District Judge Amy Clark Meachum ruled Friday that the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services cannot continue to investigate parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CVS fires executives after internal sexual harassment investigation
CVS fires executives after internal sexual harassment investigation
Suspect arrested after 7 spring breakers overdose on fentanyl in Florida
Suspect arrested after 7 spring breakers overdose on fentanyl in Florida
Texas Supreme Court deals final blow to federal abortion law challenge
Texas Supreme Court deals final blow to federal abortion law challenge
Major winter storm to brush D.C., Philly and NYC with accumulating snow
Major winter storm to brush D.C., Philly and NYC with accumulating snow
Russian forces bomb mosque in Mariupol, encroach on Kyiv
Russian forces bomb mosque in Mariupol, encroach on Kyiv
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement