Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 11, 2022 / 11:30 AM

Republicans again tuck measure into spending bill that bans recreational pot in D.C.

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Republicans again tuck measure into spending bill that bans recreational pot in D.C.
A pro-legalization marijuana supporter smokes in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 2, 2016. Two years earlier, Washington, D.C., residents voted to legalize recreational pot. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- A Republican-supported ban against selling recreational marijuana in Washington, D.C., will stand after it was part of the $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by Congress on Thursday to avoid a federal shutdown.

The ban, included in a provision called the "Harris Rider," prohibits the legalization of recreational pot in the nation's capital -- even though the measure is controversial and a majority of D.C. residents have supported making marijuana sales legal.

Advertisement

The ban was included in the large omnibus bill passed by Congress by Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md. It was passed by the House earlier this week and will be signed by President Joe Biden on Friday. It funds the government through fiscal 2022.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, chair of the appropriations subcommittee, said that passing the spending bill with the Harris Rider intact was a matter of prioritizing more critical concerns, like keeping the federal government operating.

RELATED Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: Defense says suspects were high, entrapped by FBI

"We don't like the fact it's there," Van Hollen told The Hill. "But it was a choice between providing D.C. and the American people with funding for their big priorities and still having them and not having them.

Advertisement

"Republicans were the ones who insisted. They were ready to shut down the government."

Almost two-thirds of D.C. residents voted to legalize recreational marijuana in 2014 -- leading to an unusual arrangement in the district. It is legal to possess recreational pot in Washington, but it's illegal to sell and tax marijuana. Harris' ban prevents D.C. from regulating and taxing recreational pot sales.

RELATED Stopping teen drug abuse early can protect life success

"We have a burgeoning illegal, unregulated market that's surrounded with criminal activity," D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson told The Washington Post. "The market's not only illegal, but there is criminal activity such as robberies around these black-market pop-ups.

"And we can't do anything about it because we cannot regulate the sale of distribution of marijuana because of this rider."

Taking advantage of Democrats' efforts to avoid a filibuster, Republicans doubled down this week on saving "legacy riders" -- which also includes the Hyde Amendment, which outlaws the use of federal funds for abortion.

RELATED Most parents would use CBD to treat a child, survey finds

Congressional Republicans have tucked in the ban to every spending bill since voters approved legal marijuana eight years ago.

"I'm surprised and deeply disappointed by both the House and Senate's inability to negotiate on behalf of Washingtonians, especially on one of the most bipartisan issues in the country," Queen Adesuyi, senior national policy manager at the Drug Policy Alliance, said according to The Hill.

Advertisement

A Gallup poll last year found that 83% of Democrats in Washington, D.C., 71% of independents and half of Republicans support legalizing recreational marijuana.

Latest Headlines

Biden expected to ask Congress to suspend Russia's normal trade status over Ukraine war
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden expected to ask Congress to suspend Russia's normal trade status over Ukraine war
March 11 (UPI) -- President Biden is expected to announce Friday that the U.S., Group of Seven member nations and European Union will call for an end to permanent normal trade status with Russia in a bid to scale up economic pressure.
Biden to designate Colombia as Major Non-NATO Ally
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden to designate Colombia as Major Non-NATO Ally
March 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced during a visit to the White House by Colombian President Ivan Duque that he intends to designate the South American nation as a Major Non-NATO Ally.
Senate approves $1.5 trillion spending bill ahead of shutdown deadline
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Senate approves $1.5 trillion spending bill ahead of shutdown deadline
March 10 (UPI) -- The Senate on Thursday night voted to approve a $1.5 trillion government funding bill to send it to President Joe Biden's desk ahead of a Friday deadline.
Actor Jussie Smollett given five months in jail for phony hate crime report, staged attack
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Actor Jussie Smollett given five months in jail for phony hate crime report, staged attack
March 10 (UPI) -- Actor Jussie Smollett repeated the phrase "I am not suicidal" when given the chance to speak, after he was handed 150 days in jail Thursday, as part of his sentence for fabricating a hate crime attack three years ago.
Jurors hear recordings of men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan governor
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Jurors hear recordings of men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan governor
March 10 (UPI) -- The men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer described plans to detonate bombs near her home and hog-tie her, according to recordings played for jurors Thursday.
Census Bureau: Black, Latino, Indigenous populations undercounted in 2020
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Census Bureau: Black, Latino, Indigenous populations undercounted in 2020
March 10 (UPI) -- The Census Bureau on Thursday said that data calculated following the 2020 census showed that the Black, Latino and Indigenous populations in the United States were undercounted.
Report: Supply chain challenges boosted cost of solar energy in 2021
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Report: Supply chain challenges boosted cost of solar energy in 2021
March 10 (UPI) -- The cost of solar energy increased over the past year because of "unprecedented supply chain challenges," a report released Thursday found.
Victims reach tentative $83M settlement over Florida condo collapse
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Victims reach tentative $83M settlement over Florida condo collapse
March 10 (UPI) -- Lawyers for unit owners who survived the Surfside condo collapse in South Florida last June have reached a tentative $83 million settlement.
Sen. Ted Cruz rides in trucker protest near Washington, D.C.
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Sen. Ted Cruz rides in trucker protest near Washington, D.C.
March 10 (UPI) -- Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined the trucker protest at the Hagerstown Speedway near Washington, D.C., Thursday, riding shotgun in one of the trucks.
Workers find mummified human body behind wall at old Oakland convention hall
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Workers find mummified human body behind wall at old Oakland convention hall
March 10 (UPI) -- Construction workers in Northern California stumbled upon a grisly find when they were performing renovations recently on a convention facility in Oakland, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China locks down city of 9 million amid biggest COVID-19 outbreak in 2 years
China locks down city of 9 million amid biggest COVID-19 outbreak in 2 years
Experts urge Congress to switch country to daylight saving time permanently
Experts urge Congress to switch country to daylight saving time permanently
Workers find mummified human body behind wall at old Oakland convention hall
Workers find mummified human body behind wall at old Oakland convention hall
Ukraine does not have biological weapons, U.S. intel officials say
Ukraine does not have biological weapons, U.S. intel officials say
Russia widens attacks into western Ukraine as Putin allows Syrian fighters to join
Russia widens attacks into western Ukraine as Putin allows Syrian fighters to join
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement