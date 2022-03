U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland (L) looks toward federal prosecutor Kevin Chambers (R) after Chambers was appointed as the Justice Department's chief pandemic fraud prosecutor on Thursday in Washington, D.C. Pool Photo by Kevin Lamarque/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has assigned a federal prosecutor to lead efforts to go after people who commit fraud or attempted fraud related to billions of dollars worth of COVID-19 relief aid. The department said on Thursday that prosecutor Kevin Chambers will lead the criminal and civil enforcement effort and oversee prosecutions and investigations. Advertisement

Chambers, an associate deputy attorney general in the department, will take on the title of director for COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement.

"Since the start of this pandemic, the Justice Department has seized over $1.2 billion in relief funds that criminals were attempting to steal, and charged over 1,000 defendants with crimes in federal districts across the country," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

President Joe Biden pledged in his State of The Union address to go after the criminals who stole billions of relief money meant for small business and millions of Americans.

"I'm looking forward to building on that work, and redoubling our efforts to identify pandemic fraud, to charge and prosecute those individuals responsible for it and whenever possible, to recover funds stolen from the American people," Chambers said in a statement.

Chambers said large scale criminal organizations responsible for some of the largest and far-ranging fraud will be targeted. He said many of them are using identity theft to "victimize Americans who so needed this relief."

A Houston man was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for stealing more than $1.6 million that he spent on a Lamborghini, a Ford 350 truck and a Rolex watch, among other things.

In December, the U.S. Secret Service named a pandemic fraud recovery coordinator and said then that pandemic relief fraud was nearing $100 billion.

Chambers said in addition to investigating COVID-19 relief money fraud in the United States he would "prioritize overseas actors who saw our government's relief packages as an opportunity for personal gain."