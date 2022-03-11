Biden expected to ask Congress to suspend Russia's normal trade status over Ukraine war

1/4

President Joe Biden announces actions to punish Russia for its war on Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Biden will expand on U.S. economic actions against Moscow on Friday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to announce Friday that the United States, Group of Seven member nations and European Union will call for an end to permanent normal trade status with Russia in a bid to scale up economic pressure on Moscow for its war in Ukraine. Biden is scheduled to make the announcement from the Roosevelt Room at the White House at 10:15 a.m. EST. Advertisement

The move to ramp up pressure by altering Moscow's trade status -- also known as "most favored nation" status -- was reported by Bloomberg, CNN and The New York Times.

The White House said Biden's announcement will detail actions to "hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine."

After the announcement, Biden is scheduled to travel to the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference in Philadelphia later on Friday before heading to Camp David in Maryland for the weekend.

Biden's expected announcement comes as Congress is mulling more aggressive punitive actions against Russia. An initial House bill aimed to suspend trade status for Russia and ally Belarus, but it was later pared down to suggest a review Moscow's trade status in the World Trade Organization. Biden ultimately banned imports of Russian oil earlier this week.

As president, Biden is not able to change Russia's trade status unilaterally. It requires an act of Congress, but lawmakers are expected to make that move shortly after Biden's announcement Friday.

Some experts have said altering trade status would likely have little effect on Russia, as the country was the 20th largest supplier of goods for the United States in 2019 -- which consisted mostly oil and gas, metals and chemicals. Collectively, however, the actions by all the G7 nations and EU would make more of an impact on Moscow.