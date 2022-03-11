Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 11, 2022 / 3:04 PM

Biden rallies Democratic lawmakers in Philly visit 8 months before midterms

By Doug Cunningham
Biden rallies Democratic lawmakers in Philly visit 8 months before midterms
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House toward Marine One on Friday on his way to speak at a Democratic retreat in Philadelphia, Pa. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden visited Philadelphia on Friday and spoke at a retreat of the House Democratic Caucus, where he touched on economic achievements and rallied lawmakers gearing up for this fall's midterm elections.

Biden arrived in the city late Friday morning, not long after he asked Congress to suspend normal trade relations with Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

He noted that support for Ukraine will include weapons deliveries, but again committed to not send forces into Ukraine to confront Russia.

"We're going to make sure Ukraine continues to get weapons to resist the invasion," he said.

RELATED Biden signs $1.9T aid bill as world enters 2nd year of COVID-19 pandemic

Part of the reason for Biden's visit Friday was to support fellow Democrats in Congress and pushed them for a strong campaign season in the run up to midterm elections on Nov. 8.

Biden has faced several crises over the past year and is now grappling with rising inflation and the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine. Among other things, he told lawmakers at the retreat to stay true to Democratic values and support measures that help American families.

He noted that the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act has powered historic job creation -- more than 7 million -- since he took office and the U.S. economy is seeing its best economic growth in four decades.

Advertisement
RELATED House Democrats pass $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

Additionally, he noted historic levels of COVID-19 vaccinations and a reduction in the federal deficit by more than $1 trillion over the past year.

"And we did it alone without a single Republican vote," Biden said.

Biden acknowledged the serious challenges ahead for a party that's expected to see losses in Congress on Election Day, barring a turnaround between now and then.

RELATED War in Ukraine could reshape global supply chains

"This may be the most important off-year election in modern history," he said, noting that if Democrats lose control of both the House and the Senate, the only thing he'll have to fight Republicans with is his "veto pen."

Biden also hailed the bipartisan infrastructure law, which he says has created 4,000 projects nationwide this year, along with repairs or construction for 1,500 U.S. bridges.

"We have a record to be proud of," he said.

RELATED In Poland, VP Kamala Harris pledges U.S. aid for Ukraine, urges war crimes inquiry

RELATED Biden urges county leaders to use American Rescue Plan, infrastructure law funds

Latest Headlines

California urges additional immediate water conservation
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
California urges additional immediate water conservation
March 11 (UPI) -- California is urging residents to do more to conserve water as the state deals with the third straight year of severe drought.
Clocks to spring forward Sunday for daylight saving time
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Clocks to spring forward Sunday for daylight saving time
March 11 (UPI) -- Clocks will "spring forward" by 1 hour this weekend for most U.S. states as Congress debates whether to eliminate twice yearly time changes.
Officials searching Florida park after man's arm found in alligator's mouth
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Officials searching Florida park after man's arm found in alligator's mouth
March 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida spent Friday searching for an alligator in a canal in the southeastern part of the state after the reptile was found to have part of a human arm in his mouth, officials said.
Biden asks Congress to suspend Russia's normal trade status over Ukraine war
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden asks Congress to suspend Russia's normal trade status over Ukraine war
March 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Friday that he will work with Congress to suspend Moscow's permanent normal trade status with the United States in another blow to Russia's economy over its war in Ukraine.
Justice Dept. names top prosecutor to pursue COVID-19 relief fraud cases worth billions
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Dept. names top prosecutor to pursue COVID-19 relief fraud cases worth billions
March 11 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has assigned a federal prosecutor to lead efforts to go after people who commit fraud or attempted fraud related to billions of dollars worth of COVID-19 relief aid.
Republicans again tuck measure into spending bill that bans recreational pot in D.C.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Republicans again tuck measure into spending bill that bans recreational pot in D.C.
March 11 (UPI) -- A Republican-supported ban against selling recreational marijuana in Washington, D.C., will stand after it was part of the $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by Congress on Thursday to avoid a federal shutdown.
Biden to designate Colombia as Major Non-NATO Ally
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden to designate Colombia as Major Non-NATO Ally
March 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced during a visit to the White House by Colombian President Ivan Duque that he intends to designate the South American nation as a Major Non-NATO Ally.
Senate approves $1.5 trillion spending bill ahead of shutdown deadline
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Senate approves $1.5 trillion spending bill ahead of shutdown deadline
March 10 (UPI) -- The Senate on Thursday night voted to approve a $1.5 trillion government funding bill to send it to President Joe Biden's desk ahead of a Friday deadline.
Actor Jussie Smollett given five months in jail for phony hate crime report, staged attack
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Actor Jussie Smollett given five months in jail for phony hate crime report, staged attack
March 10 (UPI) -- Actor Jussie Smollett repeated the phrase "I am not suicidal" when given the chance to speak, after he was handed 150 days in jail Thursday, as part of his sentence for fabricating a hate crime attack three years ago.
Jurors hear recordings of men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan governor
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Jurors hear recordings of men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan governor
March 10 (UPI) -- The men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer described plans to detonate bombs near her home and hog-tie her, according to recordings played for jurors Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anonymous releases 364,000 files about Russia's censorship of invasion
Anonymous releases 364,000 files about Russia's censorship of invasion
China locks down city of 9 million amid biggest COVID-19 outbreak in 2 years
China locks down city of 9 million amid biggest COVID-19 outbreak in 2 years
Russia widens attacks into western Ukraine as Putin allows Syrian fighters to join
Russia widens attacks into western Ukraine as Putin allows Syrian fighters to join
Finland considers joining NATO after Russian invasion
Finland considers joining NATO after Russian invasion
Ukraine does not have biological weapons, U.S. intel officials say
Ukraine does not have biological weapons, U.S. intel officials say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement