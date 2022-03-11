Officials searching Florida park after man's arm found in alligator's mouth

1/4

March 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida spent Friday searching for an alligator in a canal in the southeastern part of the state after the reptile was found to have part of a human arm in his mouth, officials said. The alligator was spotted at the Hungryland Preserve in Martin County, a couple hours north of Miami. Advertisement

A biologist with the Florida Fresh Water Game Commission saw the gator -- and the human arm -- during a routine patrol in the canal on Wednesday. After that, officials said another body part was found about a mile and a half away.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is treating the case as a homicide.

"We have to work through all of the possibilities," Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told WBBH-TV. "Were these human remains that were dismembered prior to being brought out here? "Or is what we are seeing the result of animal predation?

"We can't rule out the possibility that somebody fell in the water and died of natural causes out here, but it doesn't look like that to us."

Snyder said investigators have to be careful while searching the preserve, which is full of other alligators and wildlife like bobcats and wild hogs. A sheriff's office sniper patrolled the area to protect search crews, which included dive teams.

"We are going to stay out here all day and stay out here as long as necessary to satisfy ourselves that we've found all human remains possible," Snyder added.

Snyder noted that the arm found in the gator's mouth probably belonged to a White man.

The preserve is northwest of West Palm Beach and east of Lake Okeechobee.

Authorities said that there's a good chance the rest of the victim's remains were either moved or eaten.