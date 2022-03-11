Trending
March 11, 2022

Clocks to spring forward Sunday for daylight saving time

By Danielle Haynes
Manager Robert Good sets grandfather clocks at Time Keepers Clock Repairs in Brentwood, Mo., on October 31, 2020. Daylight saving time begins Sunday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Clocks will "spring forward" by 1 hour this weekend for most U.S. states as Congress debates whether to eliminate twice yearly time changes.

Daylight saving time will go into effect at 2 a.m. Sunday for every state but Hawaii, Arizona -- except on Navajo tribal lands -- and the territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

While switching to daylight saving time means one less hour of sleep, it also means daylight will extend longer into the evening.

Joseph Takahashi, professor of neuroscience at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center said the switch to daylight saving time disrupts people's circadian rhythm, the body's internal clock which is influenced by the sun.

"This mismatch in our biological clock and our environment leads to a number of non-optimal situations in our health," he told The New York Times.

The Times reported there's an increase in car crashes, heart attacks and strokes after the switch to daylight saving time.

So what are the best ways to cope with that loss of sleep early Sunday morning? Dr. Daniel Lewin, associate director of sleep medicine, and associate professor or pediatrics and psychiatry at Children's Medical Center in Washington, D.C., suggested gradually waking up earlier and earlier in the days before the time change.

He told WTOP-TV in Washington, D.C., that the earlier alarm will increase a person's "sleep appetite," making them want to go to bed earlier at night.

Lewin also suggested exercise a couple hours before bed, restricting caffeine intake later in the day and cutting back on alcohol, which can decrease sleep quality.

Daylight saving time was first established in the United States in 1918, but U.S. farmers pushed for its repeal because it disrupted their work flow, which is nearly entirely dependent on the sun. It was reintroduced state-by-state in the following years and nationwide in 1966 as a form of energy conservation.

Members of the House energy and commerce subcommittee met Thursday to discuss the possibility of ending daylight saving in the United States. Most lawmakers on the panel agreed it was time to stop switching the clock, but couldn't agree whether to keep daylight saving time or standard time.

A November 2021 poll conducted by YouGovAmerica found that 63% of Americans support ending the biannual time switch.

The Department of Energy said that while switching clocks does conserve energy, it the saving is relatively small. A 2008 study found "the total electricity savings of extended daylight saving time was about 1.3 terawatt-hour. That corresponds to ... 0.03% of electricity consumption over the year."

