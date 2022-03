Executives at CVS Health and several employees have been fired for their handling of sexual harassment complaints after an internal investigation. File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Executives at CVS Health and several employees have been fired for their handling of sexual harassment complaints after an internal investigation. The investigation was launched after the company received an anonymous tip in December that a regional store manager based in New Jersey had inappropriately touched and harassed at least two women, according to CNBC and the Wall Street Journal.

CVS Health hired an outside firm to conduct the independent investigation, according to the news outlets. The regional manager and other employees "have since been exited from the company for failing to treat allegations with the seriousness we expect," the company said in a statement to CNBC.

The identities of the people who were terminated were not revealed by the company, and it was not immediately clear how many people were fired.

Karen Lynch, the company's CEO, issued an internal memo to all employees Friday obtained by CNBC in which she outlined the steps CVS Health would take in handling sexual harassment claims, including a new Office of Workplace Assistance.

"I want to be crystal clear: this company does not tolerate harassment or hostile, abusive or discriminatory behaviors of any kind from any employee -- regardless of position," Lynch wrote.

"We also will not tolerate inaction from leaders who are responsible for escalating concerns or allegations raised by our colleagues."