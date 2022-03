A base jumper jumping off the Bidwell Bar Bridge into Lake Oroville, California's second largest reservoir, in Oroville, Calif., on June 19, 2021. Water levels are at historic lows and California is urging residents to do more to conserve water after three years of drought. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- California is urging residents to do more to conserve water as the state deals with the third straight year of severe drought. "Our drought conditions are becoming more threatening with climate change," said California Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot. Advertisement

Crowfoot asked all Californians to immediately step up and do their part to conserve water. That includes cutting water usage and switching to less thirsty vegetation for lawns.

January, February and March so far have been the driest months in California history. Sacramento is asking city residents to cut water use by 15%.

California is facing depleted reservoirs, insufficient mountain snow pack in the Sierra Nevada and a water shortage on the Colorado River that's getting worse.

According to California's Water Resources Control Board, water conservation across the state amounts to a 7.5% water use reduction compared to a year ago. Joaquin Esquivel, chair of the Water Resources Control Board said it's not going to be enough.

California has mounted a Save Our Water campaign to encourage as much voluntary water conservation as possible.

So far the state has not resorted to mandatory water use restrictions.