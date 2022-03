Two people died and six others were injured Friday after an SUV drove into the outdoor seating area at the Parthenon restaurant in Washington, D.C. Photo courtesy of @dcfireems/Twitter

March 11 (UPI) -- Two women died and six other people sustained injuries Friday when the driver of an SUV lost control of the vehicle, plowing into the outdoor seating area of a Washington, D.C., restaurant, local officials said. The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. outside the Parthenon restaurant on Connecticut Avenue. Advertisement

All eight victims were transported to area hospitals, where two were declared dead. Three others were in critical condition after the crash.

The ages of the victims ranged from 30 to 80.

Police said it appeared as though the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle. Second District Cmdr. Duncan Bedlion described the driver was an elderly man.

"All indicates are this was truly accidental. There were no indications this was intentional," he said during a news conference.

Bedlion said the driver was treated on the scene but was not hospitalized.

One witness told The Washington Post the driver seemed to suddenly accelerate before driving up onto the restaurant's patio.

"It was going super-fast, like police-car fast," said Becky Pulles, who was seated an an outdoor table at another restaurant.