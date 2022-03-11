Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 11, 2022 / 5:09 PM

Texas Supreme Court deals final blow to federal abortion law challenge

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune
Texas Supreme Court deals final blow to federal abortion law challenge
Abortion rights activists demonstrate in Washington, D.C., on June 27, 2016. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The Texas Supreme Court dealt a final blow to abortion providers' federal challenge to the state's latest abortion restrictions Friday.

The court ruled that state medical licensing officials do not have authority to enforce the law, which bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. This was the last, narrowly cracked window that abortion providers had left to challenge the law after the U.S. Supreme Court decimated their case in a December ruling.

Advertisement

The law has a unique private-enforcement mechanism that empowers private citizens to sue anyone who, in the law's language, "aids or abets" an abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy.

The law is designed to evade judicial review, a goal at which it has been largely successful so far. Abortion providers have tried to argue that the law is actually enforced by state officials -- the clerks who docket the lawsuits, the attorney general and medical licensing officials who could discipline doctors, nurses or pharmacists who violate the law -- which would give them someone to bring a constitutional challenge against in court.

Advertisement
RELATED Germany moves to change abortion law passed in 1933

The U.S. Supreme Court disagreed with all of those arguments but one, allowing a challenge against the medical licensing officials to proceed. That case then went back to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which sent it to the Texas Supreme Court to weigh in on.

In a hearing last month, Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone argued that there was no "ordinary English interpretation that entertains any possibility of public enforcement."

On Friday, the justices issued a ruling that seemed to agree with Stone's "ordinary English interpretation" of the law.

RELATED Florida Senate passes bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks

"The Court concluded that Texas law does not authorize the state-agency executives to enforce the Act's requirements, either directly or indirectly," they wrote.

Abortion advocates, including those who brought this challenge, were unhappy with the ruling.

"We have been fighting this ban for six long months, but the courts have failed us," Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO of Whole Woman's Health and Whole Woman's Health Alliance, said in a statement. "The situation is becoming increasingly dire, and now neighboring states -- where we have been sending patients -- are about to pass similar bans. Where will Texans go then?"

RELATED Supreme Court rules Kentucky AG can wade into legal fight over abortion law

Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, also issued a statement. "The courts have allowed Texas to nullify a constitutional right," she said. "We will continue to do everything in our power to right this wrong."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, anti-abortion groups cheered the court's decision.

"The court recognized what we already knew: this law is constitutional," said Chelsey Youman, state director and national legislative advisor with Human Coalition Action, in a statement. "It is the most successful piece of pro-life legislation in 50 years and should be replicated everywhere in states that are serious about rescuing pre-born lives."

There are other ongoing challenges to the law, including multidistrict litigation in which a state district judge found the law to be unconstitutional. That case is under appeal.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Read the original here. The Texas Tribune is a non-profit, non-partisan media organization that informs Texans -- and engages with them -- about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Latest Headlines

CVS fires executives after internal sexual harassment investigation
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
CVS fires executives after internal sexual harassment investigation
March 11 (UPI) -- Executives at CVS Health and several employees have been fired for their handling of sexual harassment complaints after an internal investigation.
Gabby Petito's family sues Brian Laundrie's parents
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Gabby Petito's family sues Brian Laundrie's parents
March 11 (UPI) -- The parents of Gabby Petito, a Florida woman whose body was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming last summer, have filed a lawsuit against the parents of Brian Laundrie, who confessed to killing her.
California urges additional immediate water conservation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California urges additional immediate water conservation
March 11 (UPI) -- California is urging residents to do more to conserve water as the state deals with the third straight year of severe drought.
Biden rallies Democratic lawmakers in Philly visit 8 months before midterms
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden rallies Democratic lawmakers in Philly visit 8 months before midterms
March 11 (UPI) -- President Biden visited Philadelphia on Friday and spoke at a retreat of the House Democratic Caucus, where he touched on economic achievements and rallied lawmakers gearing up for this fall's midterm elections.
Clocks to spring forward Sunday for daylight saving time
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Clocks to spring forward Sunday for daylight saving time
March 11 (UPI) -- Clocks will "spring forward" by 1 hour this weekend for most U.S. states as Congress debates whether to eliminate twice yearly time changes.
Officials searching Florida park after man's arm found in alligator's mouth
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Officials searching Florida park after man's arm found in alligator's mouth
March 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida spent Friday searching for an alligator in a canal in the southeastern part of the state after the reptile was found to have part of a human arm in his mouth, officials said.
Biden asks Congress to suspend Russia's normal trade status over Ukraine war
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden asks Congress to suspend Russia's normal trade status over Ukraine war
March 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Friday that he will work with Congress to suspend Moscow's permanent normal trade status with the United States in another blow to Russia's economy over its war in Ukraine.
Justice Dept. names top prosecutor to pursue COVID-19 relief fraud cases worth billions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Justice Dept. names top prosecutor to pursue COVID-19 relief fraud cases worth billions
March 11 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has assigned a federal prosecutor to lead efforts to go after people who commit fraud or attempted fraud related to billions of dollars worth of COVID-19 relief aid.
Republicans again tuck measure into spending bill that bans recreational pot in D.C.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Republicans again tuck measure into spending bill that bans recreational pot in D.C.
March 11 (UPI) -- A Republican-supported ban against selling recreational marijuana in Washington, D.C., will stand after it was part of the $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by Congress on Thursday to avoid a federal shutdown.
Biden to designate Colombia as Major Non-NATO Ally
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden to designate Colombia as Major Non-NATO Ally
March 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced during a visit to the White House by Colombian President Ivan Duque that he intends to designate the South American nation as a Major Non-NATO Ally.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anonymous releases 364,000 files about Russia's censorship of invasion
Anonymous releases 364,000 files about Russia's censorship of invasion
China locks down city of 9 million amid biggest COVID-19 outbreak in 2 years
China locks down city of 9 million amid biggest COVID-19 outbreak in 2 years
Finland considers joining NATO after Russian invasion of Ukraine
Finland considers joining NATO after Russian invasion of Ukraine
Russia widens attacks into western Ukraine as Putin allows Syrian fighters to join
Russia widens attacks into western Ukraine as Putin allows Syrian fighters to join
Senate approves $1.5 trillion spending bill ahead of shutdown deadline
Senate approves $1.5 trillion spending bill ahead of shutdown deadline
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement