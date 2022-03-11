Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 11, 2022 / 5:10 PM

Gabby Petito's family sues Brian Laundrie's parents

By Danielle Haynes
Gabby Petito's family sues Brian Laundrie's parents
Brian Laundrie (L) admitted responsibility for the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, in a notebook police found near his body. Photo courtesy of North Port Police/Twitter

March 11 (UPI) -- The parents of Gabby Petito, a Florida woman whose body was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming last summer, have filed a lawsuit against the parents of Brian Laundrie, who confessed to the slaying before taking his own life weeks later.

Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt accused Chris Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie of knowing their son killed their daughter and planning to help him escape from the country.

Advertisement

Gabby Petito's parents filed the civil lawsuit Thursday in Sarasota County.

Her family reported her missing Sept. 11 after not hearing from her for several days during her road trip with fiance Brian Laundrie. Search teams found Petito's body Sept. 19 in a camping area in the national forest.

RELATED Jurors hear recordings of men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan governor

The lawsuit accuses the Laundries of knowing about Gabby Petito's death Aug. 28, before her parents even reported her missing. The engaged couple shared a home with Chris Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie in Florida, and Brian Laundrie returned home early from the road trip without Gabby Petito on Sept. 1.

"It is believed, and therefore averred that ... Brian Laundrie advised his parents, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie, that he had murdered Gabrielle Petito," the lawsuit reads. "On that same date, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie spoke with attorney Steve Bertolino and sent him a retainer on Sept. 2, 2021."

Advertisement

The lawsuit accused the Laundries of refusing to cooperate with law enforcement in their search for Gabby Petito.

RELATED N.Y. man arrested for pushing police officer over ledge during Jan. 6 riot

"While Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt were desperately searching for information concerning their daughter, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie were keeping the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie secret, and it is believed they were making arrangements for him to leave the country," the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit seeks at least $100,000 in damages for pain and mental anguish.

Bertolino told WFLA-TV in Tampa, Fla., that his clients didn't have a statement in response to the lawsuit.

RELATED 6 teens charged in fatal drive-by shooting outside Des Moines school

"Assuming everything the Petitos allege in their lawsuit is true, which we deny, this lawsuit does not change the fact that the Laundries had no obligation to speak to law enforcement or any third party, including the Petito family. This fundamental legal principle renders the Petitos' claims to be baseless under the law," he said.

Police named Laundrie a person of interest in the case, but his parents reported him missing Sept. 17. Investigators found his body and some personal belongings, including a notebook, at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park a month later.

Medical examiners said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, while Gabby Petito died of strangulation.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

CVS fires executives after internal sexual harassment investigation
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
CVS fires executives after internal sexual harassment investigation
March 11 (UPI) -- Executives at CVS Health and several employees have been fired for their handling of sexual harassment complaints after an internal investigation.
Texas Supreme Court deals final blow to federal abortion law challenge
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Texas Supreme Court deals final blow to federal abortion law challenge
March 11 (UPI) -- The Texas Supreme Court dealt a final blow to abortion providers' federal challenge to the state's latest abortion restrictions Friday.
California urges additional immediate water conservation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California urges additional immediate water conservation
March 11 (UPI) -- California is urging residents to do more to conserve water as the state deals with the third straight year of severe drought.
Biden rallies Democratic lawmakers in Philly visit 8 months before midterms
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden rallies Democratic lawmakers in Philly visit 8 months before midterms
March 11 (UPI) -- President Biden visited Philadelphia on Friday and spoke at a retreat of the House Democratic Caucus, where he touched on economic achievements and rallied lawmakers gearing up for this fall's midterm elections.
Clocks to spring forward Sunday for daylight saving time
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Clocks to spring forward Sunday for daylight saving time
March 11 (UPI) -- Clocks will "spring forward" by 1 hour this weekend for most U.S. states as Congress debates whether to eliminate twice yearly time changes.
Officials searching Florida park after man's arm found in alligator's mouth
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Officials searching Florida park after man's arm found in alligator's mouth
March 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida spent Friday searching for an alligator in a canal in the southeastern part of the state after the reptile was found to have part of a human arm in his mouth, officials said.
Biden asks Congress to suspend Russia's normal trade status over Ukraine war
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden asks Congress to suspend Russia's normal trade status over Ukraine war
March 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Friday that he will work with Congress to suspend Moscow's permanent normal trade status with the United States in another blow to Russia's economy over its war in Ukraine.
Justice Dept. names top prosecutor to pursue COVID-19 relief fraud cases worth billions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Justice Dept. names top prosecutor to pursue COVID-19 relief fraud cases worth billions
March 11 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has assigned a federal prosecutor to lead efforts to go after people who commit fraud or attempted fraud related to billions of dollars worth of COVID-19 relief aid.
Republicans again tuck measure into spending bill that bans recreational pot in D.C.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Republicans again tuck measure into spending bill that bans recreational pot in D.C.
March 11 (UPI) -- A Republican-supported ban against selling recreational marijuana in Washington, D.C., will stand after it was part of the $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by Congress on Thursday to avoid a federal shutdown.
Biden to designate Colombia as Major Non-NATO Ally
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden to designate Colombia as Major Non-NATO Ally
March 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced during a visit to the White House by Colombian President Ivan Duque that he intends to designate the South American nation as a Major Non-NATO Ally.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anonymous releases 364,000 files about Russia's censorship of invasion
Anonymous releases 364,000 files about Russia's censorship of invasion
China locks down city of 9 million amid biggest COVID-19 outbreak in 2 years
China locks down city of 9 million amid biggest COVID-19 outbreak in 2 years
Finland considers joining NATO after Russian invasion of Ukraine
Finland considers joining NATO after Russian invasion of Ukraine
Russia widens attacks into western Ukraine as Putin allows Syrian fighters to join
Russia widens attacks into western Ukraine as Putin allows Syrian fighters to join
Senate approves $1.5 trillion spending bill ahead of shutdown deadline
Senate approves $1.5 trillion spending bill ahead of shutdown deadline
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement