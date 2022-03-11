Biden to designate Colombia as Major Non-NATO Ally

1/3

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Pool Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced during a visit to the White House by Colombian President Ivan Duque that he intends to designate the South American nation as a Major Non-NATO Ally and that the two leaders agreed to collaborate on a framework to manage the hemisphere's migration crisis. The designation permits Colombia, a strategic U.S. ally in the region, access to a slew of specific benefits in trade, defense and security cooperation, and Biden said it is in recognition of "the unique and close relationship between our countries." Advertisement

"Colombia is the keystone to our shared efforts to build a hemisphere that is prosperous, secure and democratic," he said.

The designation has been given to more than a dozen nations, including Afghanistan, South Korea and New Zealand while Taiwan, which China views as a breakaway province, has not been given the title but is to be treated as if it has been.

Advertisement

From the White House's Cabinet Room, Duque thanked Biden for the designation.

"We also believe that the partnership that we have built has been bipartisan, bicameral and has demonstrated that over time this relationship only gets to a higher level," he said. "And we appreciate a lot that you have made the decision to designate Colombia a primary non-NATO ally because that is the recognition of the values and the principles that we have shared."

The announcement was made days after White House officials visited Venezuela, which is under heavy U.S. sanctions and borders Colombia, for the first time since the 1990s and amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

The officials visited oil-rich Caracas as the Biden administration seeks to end its energy dependency on Moscow following its attack on Kyiv, and on Tuesday. Venezuela release two American citizens who'd been imprisoned there, apparently as a goodwill gesture aimed at improving relations.

A senior administration official speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting between Biden and Duque said the officials traveled to Caracas to secure the release of detained Americans and it had nothing to do with oil.

"There are no talks between us and the regime" concerning oil, the official said, adding the Colombian president was notified of the U.S. visit "immediately thereafter."

Advertisement

The issue of Venezuela was raised by the two presidents concerning its citizens who have fled the country, many of which has sought refuge in Colombia.

Biden praised Colombia for taking in some 1.8 million Venezuelans, stating it has done "an incredible job" despite "the political consequences for taking that kind of stand."

A statement issued by the White House following their meeting states the leaders agreed to work on a new framework for how nations in the hemisphere manage migration.

Specifics of the plan were not announced, but it will expand access to resettlement and other legal paths to migration while targeting human smugglers and traffickers.

Biden said it is an idea he's been speaking with regional parters for awhile, with the goal of signing a regional declaration on migration and protection in June during the Summit of the Americas, which is to be held in Los Angeles.

"It needs to include far more support for countries like Colombia that are hosting the lion's share of the refugees and migrants," Biden said. "It is an obligation of all of us, not jus Colombia. And it needs to include far more support."

The White House said separately that Qatar became a Major Non-NATO on Thursday.