Adnan Syed, pictured in 1999, was convicted in 2000 for the death of Hae Min Lee, his former girlfriend and fellow Baltimore high schooler. File Photo courtesy The Adnan Syed Trust

March 11 (UPI) -- Maryland prosecutors have called for DNA evidence to be retested in the legal case of Adnan Syed, who was convicted of killing Baltimore high schooler Hae Min Lee in 1999. The murder case drew renewed attention in 2014 when it became the subject of investigative journalism podcast Serial. Advertisement

Syed's legal team sought to retest DNA evidence in the case due to advances in forensic testing in the two decades since Lee's death. Prosecutors filed a motion Thursday in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City saying the additional testing was merited, The New York Times reported.

The Baltimore City State's Attorney Office asked the judge to order the city's crime lab to test Lee's clothing, shoes and hair, WBAL-TV in Baltimore reported.

"Mr. Syed's defense counsel approached our Sentencing Review Unit regarding Mr. Syed's case after the Juvenile Restoration Act passed in April 2021, which allows persons convicted of crimes as juveniles to request a modification of sentence after they have served at least 20 years," a statement from the state's attorney office said.

"In the process of reviewing this case for a possible resentencing, it became clear that additional forensic testing -- which was not available at the time of the original investigation and trial in this case -- would be an appropriate avenue to pursue."

