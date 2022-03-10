Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 10, 2022 / 2:24 PM

Sen. Ted Cruz rides in trucker protest near Washington, D.C.

By Doug Cunningham
Sen. Ted Cruz rides in trucker protest near Washington, D.C.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. On Thursday, Cruz rode with truckers protesting public health measures at Hagerstown Speedway. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined the trucker protest at the Hagerstown Speedway near Washington, D.C., Thursday, riding shotgun in one of the trucks.

Calling themselves the "People's Convoy" the right-wing trucker convoy is protesting workplace COVID-19 vaccine requirements and other public health restrictions designed to protect people from COVID-19.

Advertisement

Cruz told the truckers, "Thank you to every trucker who is standing up for freedom for every man, woman and child in America!"

Addressing the protesters gathered at the speedway, organizer Brian Brase said what Cruz did was "basically an endorsement of what we're doing."

Even though many pandemic public health restrictions are fading in the United States as the number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen, the trucker convoy has been circling the D.C. beltway protesting those public health measures.

Brase said the convoy will keep up the protests until all COVID-19 protective restrictions are ended for healthcare workers, military personnel and federal employees.

The U.S. trucker protest was inspired by the Canadian trucker protest that temporarily occupied and disrupted Ottawa and traffic on the Ambassador Bridge.

Canadian authorities invoked the Federal Emergencies Act to deal with criminal acts by some of the Canadian protesters and their illegal disruptions and blocking traffic on international bridges.

Advertisement

Ottawa police made 196 arrests, towed dozens of vehicles and brought 389 charges dealing with illegal actions by protesters there.

Read More

Trucker rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C. Pentagon mulls sending Nat'l Guard troops to D.C. ahead of trucker protest U.S. truckers depart California on trek to D.C. to oppose COVID-19 rules

Latest Headlines

Report: Supply chain challenges boosted cost of solar energy in 2021
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Report: Supply chain challenges boosted cost of solar energy in 2021
March 10 (UPI) -- The cost of solar energy increased over the past year because of "unprecedented supply chain challenges," a report released Thursday found.
Victims reach tentative $83M settlement over Florida condo collapse
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Victims reach tentative $83M settlement over Florida condo collapse
March 10 (UPI) -- Lawyers for unit owners who survived the Surfside condo collapse in South Florida last June have reached a tentative $83 million settlement.
Workers find mummified human body behind wall at old Oakland convention hall
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Workers find mummified human body behind wall at old Oakland convention hall
March 10 (UPI) -- Construction workers in Northern California stumbled upon a grisly find when they were performing renovations recently on a convention facility in Oakland, officials said.
Regulators extend mask mandate for all commercial flights, other public transportation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Regulators extend mask mandate for all commercial flights, other public transportation
March 10 (UPI) -- Federal regulators said on Thursday that a COVID-19 mandate that requires all passengers to wear masks on commercial flights is being extended until at least mid-April.
Experts urge Congress to switch country to daylight saving time permanently
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Experts urge Congress to switch country to daylight saving time permanently
WASHINGTON, March 10 (UPI) -- As Americans get ready to "spring forward," members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee considered reforming the daylight saving time system.
Amazon Pharmacy partners with Blue Cross to offer drug discounts in several states
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Amazon Pharmacy partners with Blue Cross to offer drug discounts in several states
March 10 (UPI) -- Online retailer Amazon says it's partnered with insurance company Blue Cross and Blue Shield to offer discounts on prescription drugs and the program is already available in several states.
Louisiana governor vetoes congressional district maps drawn by legislature
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Louisiana governor vetoes congressional district maps drawn by legislature
March 10 (UPI) -- Louisiana Gov. Bel Edwards has vetoed the congressional redistricting map drawn by the state legislature, asserting that it "runs afoul of federal law."
Human Rights Campaign refuses money from Disney over anti-LGBTQ laws
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Human Rights Campaign refuses money from Disney over anti-LGBTQ laws
March 10 (UPI) -- The Human Rights Campaign said Wednesday it won't accept donations from Disney until the LGBTQ+ rights organization sees Disney really working to stop laws like Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.
Inflation in U.S. over past 12 months rises to new 40-year high; Biden promises help
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Inflation in U.S. over past 12 months rises to new 40-year high; Biden promises help
March 10 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said in its monthly Consumer Price Index on Thursday that inflation rose by 7.9% in the 12 months ending in February. That's the steepest 12-month increase since 1982.
AAA says gas prices -- now averaging $4.32 -- will bring changes to driving habits, lifestyles
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
AAA says gas prices -- now averaging $4.32 -- will bring changes to driving habits, lifestyles
March 10 (UPI) -- A large number of American drivers say that gas prices rising above an average of $4 will force them to make changes to their habits and lifestyles, such as driving less and cutting out entertainment and shopping.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with billions in emergency aid for Ukraine
House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with billions in emergency aid for Ukraine
Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: Defense says suspects were high, entrapped by FBI
Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: Defense says suspects were high, entrapped by FBI
Charles Entenmann of bakery fame dies at 92
Charles Entenmann of bakery fame dies at 92
Actor Jussie Smollett to learn sentence for filing bogus hate crime report over staged attack
Actor Jussie Smollett to learn sentence for filing bogus hate crime report over staged attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement