Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 10, 2022 / 10:18 AM / Updated at 10:28 AM

Inflation in U.S. over past 12 months rises to new 40-year high; Biden promises help

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Inflation in U.S. over past 12 months rises to new 40-year high; Biden promises help
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on February 18. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Inflation in the United States continues to show annual increases not seen in 40 years, due to a variety of factors.

The Labor Department said in its monthly Consumer Price Index on Thursday that inflation rose by 7.9% in the 12 months ending in February. That's the steepest 12-month increase since 1982.

Advertisement

Thursday's report shows the same pattern that the department's previous two showed -- significant increases over the past 12 months.

From January to February, inflation rose by 0.8%, the department said.

AAA said on Thursday that the national average for gasoline in the United States has risen to $4.32 per gallon, the highest average on record. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
RELATED AAA says gas prices -- now averaging $4.32 -- will bring changes to driving habits, lifestyles

"The 12-month increase has been steadily rising and is now the largest since the period ending January 1982," the department said in a statement.

Without food and energy prices, inflation increased by 6.4% over the 12 months ending in February. The energy index rose by 3.5% over January and 25.6% since February 2021.

Analysts expect next month's report to show another rise in the energy index, as Russia's war in Ukraine and its impact on gas prices were not accounted for in Thursday's report.

Advertisement
RELATED Poll: Some in U.S. gained better habits during the COVID-19 pandemic

AAA said on Thursday that the national average for gasoline in the United States is $4.32 per gallon, a significant increase over the past few days and the highest average mark on record.

Increases in housing costs helped drive the increase, the department said.

"The shelter index was by far the biggest factor in the increase, with a broad set of indexes also contributing, including those for recreation, household furnishings and operations, motor vehicle insurance, personal care and airline fares."

RELATED Dow falls 184 points after U.S. announces Russia oil ban

Inflation continues to be a major concern among Americans and could play a significant role against Democrats in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

"Today's economic data tells the tale of two recoveries," President Joe Biden said in a statement after the report was released.

"Our jobs recovery remains strong. New unemployment claims remain low, as jobs are created at a record level. The rate of people on unemployment insurance is the lowest since 1970 -- more than 50 years. And private sector job growth is strong.

"At the same time, today's inflation report is a reminder that Americans' budgets are being stretched by price increases and families are starting to feel the impacts of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's price hike."

Advertisement

Biden said he is working to counter rising inflation and reduce hardship among Americans. He noted, for example, tens of millions of barrels of oil released from the strategic reserve earlier this month.

"I want to be clear: We can do all this, and reduce the huge federal budget deficit that I inherited from my predecessor," he added. "Earlier this week, we learned that after reducing the deficit last year -- for the first time since 2015 ... we are on track to cut the deficit this year by over $1 trillion."

Latest Headlines

AAA says gas prices -- now averaging $4.32 -- will bring changes to driving habits, lifestyles
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
AAA says gas prices -- now averaging $4.32 -- will bring changes to driving habits, lifestyles
March 10 (UPI) -- A large number of American drivers say that gas prices rising above an average of $4 will force them to make changes to their habits and lifestyles, such as driving less and cutting out entertainment and shopping.
Actor Jussie Smollett to learn sentence for filing bogus hate crime report over staged attack
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Actor Jussie Smollett to learn sentence for filing bogus hate crime report over staged attack
March 10 (UPI) -- Actor and former Empire star Jussie Smollett will appear in an Illinois court on Thursday to receive his sentence following a winding legal saga that saw him convicted of fabricating a hate crime attack three years ago.
House passes ban on Russian energy products
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House passes ban on Russian energy products
March 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives late Wednesday overwhelmingly passed legislation to prohibit the importation of energy products from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. hits 9 Nicaraguans with entry bans over Ortega's re-election
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. hits 9 Nicaraguans with entry bans over Ortega's re-election
March 10 (UPI) -- The Biden administration designated nine Nicaraguan officials for entry bans on accusations of undermining democracy in the Central American nation.
House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with billions in emergency aid for Ukraine
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with billions in emergency aid for Ukraine
March 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed a sweeping $1.5 trillion omnibus bill to keep the government running through end of September and includes billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine.
Florida House approves bill to set up nation's first election crimes, voter fraud office
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Florida House approves bill to set up nation's first election crimes, voter fraud office
March 9 (UPI) -- The Florida House on Wednesday sent a bill to make the state the first to establish an election crimes and voter fraud office to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk.
Pelosi promises standalone COVID relief bill after funds stripped from omnibus
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Pelosi promises standalone COVID relief bill after funds stripped from omnibus
March 9 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged Wednesday that the chamber would vote on a standalone COVID-19 relief bill after funding was stripped from a sweeping government spending bill.
$550M renovation of New York's Geffen Hall to be completed in October
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
$550M renovation of New York's Geffen Hall to be completed in October
March 9 (UPI) -- A planned $550 million makeover of New York's David Geffen Hall has been fully funded and will be unveiled a full year and a half ahead of schedule, leaders of the project announced Wednesday.
Court upholds order stopping child abuse investigation into Texas trans teen's family
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Court upholds order stopping child abuse investigation into Texas trans teen's family
March 9 (UPI) -- A Texas appeals court sided with the parents of a transgender teenager in a ruling Wednesday, rejecting Attorney General Ken Paxton's efforts to allow a child abuse investigation to proceed.
Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: Defense says suspects were high, entrapped by FBI
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: Defense says suspects were high, entrapped by FBI
March 9 (UPI) -- Attorneys for four men standing trial for an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the group were high on marijuana and set up and entrapped by FBI informants.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials
Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials
House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with billions in emergency aid for Ukraine
House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with billions in emergency aid for Ukraine
Charles Entenmann of bakery fame dies at 92
Charles Entenmann of bakery fame dies at 92
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement