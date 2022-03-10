Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 10, 2022 / 8:24 AM

AAA says gas prices -- now averaging $4.32 -- will bring changes to driving habits, lifestyles

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
AAA says gas prices -- now averaging $4.32 -- will bring changes to driving habits, lifestyles
Gas sells for well over $5 per gallon at a station in Manhattan in New York City on Monday. AAA said Thursday that the national average is $4.32. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- A large number of American drivers say that gas prices rising above an average of $4 will force them to make changes to their habits and lifestyles, such as driving less and cutting out entertainment and shopping.

AAA said Thursday that, according to a recent survey, more than half (59%) of U.S. drivers said they would make changes if the average cost of gas rose above $4 per gallon -- and about three-quarters said they would do so if it rose to over $5.

Advertisement

AAA said earlier this week that the national average in the United States was $4.17 per gallon -- the highest mark on record. On Thursday, AAA put the national average even higher -- about $4.32 per gallon.

Several factors are behind the rise in prices, including inflation related to post-COVID-19 economic recovery and the Russian war in Ukraine.

RELATED Dow falls 797 points as oil prices soar amid Russia-Ukraine war

The impact of the higher gas prices vary among U.S. drivers by age. AAA said 18- to 34-year-olds are almost three times as likely to consider carpooling than those over 35. Drivers over 35 are more likely to combine trips and errands and cut down shopping and dining out with the higher prices.

California has the most expensive gas in the United States, with an average of almost $5.70 per gallon. This station in San Francisco was selling regular gas for $6.31 per gallon on Sunday. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Advertisement

AAA said that while many are recoiling due to the more expensive gas, it doesn't expect the higher prices to have a significant impact on summer travel in the coming months. It said a recent survey showed that 52% of Americans have plans to take a vacation this summer -- of which 42% said they wouldn't change travel plans regardless of the price of gas.

"Since the New Year, the national average has continued a steady climb due to strained supply and increased demand but Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February caused oil prices to spike further," AAA said in a statement. "And in the 14 days since the conflict began, the national average has risen $0.70.

RELATED U.S. to meet with Venezuela as lawmakers strike deal to ban Russian oil

"These are numbers not seen at the pump since the financial crisis in 2008."

The most expensive gas is found in the West. California has the nation's most expensive gas, by far, at almost $5.70 per gallon -- followed by Nevada ($4.87), Hawaii ($4.81), Oregon ($4.72) and Washington ($4.70).

The least expensive gas in the United States is found in the Midwest. Kansas has the least expensive gas at $3.82 per gallon, followed by Missouri ($3.85), Oklahoma ($3.85), South Dakota ($3.89) and Arkansas ($3.90).

Advertisement
RELATED New Jersey, Oregon working on bills that would let drivers pump their own gas

Latest Headlines

Actor Jussie Smollett to learn sentence for filing bogus hate crime report over staged attack
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Actor Jussie Smollett to learn sentence for filing bogus hate crime report over staged attack
March 10 (UPI) -- Actor and former Empire star Jussie Smollett will appear in an Illinois court on Thursday to receive his sentence following a winding legal saga that saw him convicted of fabricating a hate crime attack three years ago.
House passes ban on Russian energy products
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House passes ban on Russian energy products
March 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives late Wednesday overwhelmingly passed legislation to prohibit the importation of energy products from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. hits 9 Nicaraguans with entry bans over Ortega's re-election
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. hits 9 Nicaraguans with entry bans over Ortega's re-election
March 10 (UPI) -- The Biden administration designated nine Nicaraguan officials for entry bans on accusations of undermining democracy in the Central American nation.
House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with billions in emergency aid for Ukraine
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with billions in emergency aid for Ukraine
March 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed a sweeping $1.5 trillion omnibus bill to keep the government running through end of September and includes billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine.
Florida House approves bill to set up nation's first election crimes, voter fraud office
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Florida House approves bill to set up nation's first election crimes, voter fraud office
March 9 (UPI) -- The Florida House on Wednesday sent a bill to make the state the first to establish an election crimes and voter fraud office to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk.
Pelosi promises standalone COVID relief bill after funds stripped from omnibus
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Pelosi promises standalone COVID relief bill after funds stripped from omnibus
March 9 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged Wednesday that the chamber would vote on a standalone COVID-19 relief bill after funding was stripped from a sweeping government spending bill.
$550M renovation of New York's Geffen Hall to be completed in October
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
$550M renovation of New York's Geffen Hall to be completed in October
March 9 (UPI) -- A planned $550 million makeover of New York's David Geffen Hall has been fully funded and will be unveiled a full year and a half ahead of schedule, leaders of the project announced Wednesday.
Court upholds order stopping child abuse investigation into Texas trans teen's family
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Court upholds order stopping child abuse investigation into Texas trans teen's family
March 9 (UPI) -- A Texas appeals court sided with the parents of a transgender teenager in a ruling Wednesday, rejecting Attorney General Ken Paxton's efforts to allow a child abuse investigation to proceed.
Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: Defense says suspects were high, entrapped by FBI
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: Defense says suspects were high, entrapped by FBI
March 9 (UPI) -- Attorneys for four men standing trial for an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the group were high on marijuana and set up and entrapped by FBI informants.
N.Y. man arrested for pushing police officer over ledge during Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
N.Y. man arrested for pushing police officer over ledge during Jan. 6 riot
March 9 (UPI) -- A New York man was arrested Wednesday on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, siege and riot at the U.S. Capitol, court documents show.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials
Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials
House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with billions in emergency aid for Ukraine
House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with billions in emergency aid for Ukraine
Democrats, GOP hammer out $1.5T spending bill
Democrats, GOP hammer out $1.5T spending bill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement