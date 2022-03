Mickey Mouse pictured during the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort on Sept. 30, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. The Human Rights Campaign has refused donations from Disney until the company commits to opposing laws targeting LGBTQ rights. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- The Human Rights Campaign said Wednesday it won't accept donations from Disney until the LGBTQ+ rights organization sees Disney really working to stop laws like Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, House Bill 1557. Disney CEO Bob Chapek told a stockholder meeting Wednesdat the company opposes the Florida bill that legislators there call the Parental Rights in Education bill. Advertisement

Chapek said Disney is donating $5 million to HRC and other LGBTQ rights groups.

Disney had remained silent on the bill.

"The Human Rights Campaign will not accept this money from Disney until we see them build on their public commitment and work with LGBTQ+ advocates to ensure that dangerous proposals, like Florida's Don't Say Gay or Trans bill, don't become dangerous laws, and if they do, to work to get them off the books," the Human Rights Campaign said in a press statement.

This legislation, HRC said, would censor teachers from talking about LGBTQ+ issues or people, preventing all students from experiencing inclusive classrooms.

The HRC said Disney took "a regrettable stance by choosing to stay silent amid political attacks against LGBTQ+ families in Florida -- including hardworking families employed by Disney."

The rights group said Chapek's stockholder meeting statement indicating Disney would join more than 150 other companies opposing anti-LGBTQ legislation was a step in the right direction.