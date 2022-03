The money spent toward prescription drugs through the new discount program will count toward members' out-of-pocket maximums and deductibles, officials said. File Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE

March 10 (UPI) -- Online retailer Amazon says it's partnered with insurance company Blue Cross and Blue Shield to offer discounts on prescription drugs and the program is already available in several states. Amazon Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nworah Ayogu announced the partnership earlier this week at the health technology conference in Miami Beach.

So far, Amazon's prescription drug discount card is available to Blue Cross members in New Jersey, Nebraska, Alabama, Florida and Kansas.

Ayogu said the partnership will give members an "enhanced experience" while buying drugs through Amazon's online pharmacy, which was established about a year and a half ago.

The money spent toward prescription drugs will count toward members' out-of-pocket maximums and deductibles, officials said. Previously, they had to choose between buying drugs out-of-pocket, using the discount or using their insurance without the discount.

Last December, a study found that nearly 13 million U.S. adults skip or delay filling needed prescription drugs every year because of their high cost.

Amazon decided to enter the pharmacy market after it acquired digital pharmacy PillPack in 2018. Since then, its telehealth program, Amazon Care, has expanded nationwide and the company also has a Halo fitness band that tracks physical and mental health measures, including body fat and emotion.

