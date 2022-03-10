Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 10, 2022 / 3:08 AM

U.S. hits 9 Nicaraguans with entry bans over Ortega's re-election

By Darryl Coote
U.S. hits 9 Nicaraguans with entry bans over Ortega's re-election
The Biden administration has imposed entry bans against Nicaraguan government officials over November's election of President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, to a fourth term in office. File Photo by Rodrigo Arangua/EPA

March 10 (UPI) -- The Biden administration designated nine Nicaraguan officials for entry bans on accusations of undermining democracy in the Central American nation for conspiring to aiding the recent re-election of President Daniel Ortega and his wive, Vice President Rosario Murillo, to a fourth consecutive term.

In a statement Wednesday, the State Department spokesman Ned Price said it added the government officials to the United States' Corrupt and Undemocratic Actors list.

Advertisement

Those named include five members of the Nicaraguan National Assembly, a judge, vice president of the Supreme Electoral Council and the council's former and current presidents.

The United States has previously taken punitive actions against those close to Ortega following November's widely condemned election that saw the authorities arrest seven of his challengers and two others going into exile.

RELATED U.S. names al-Qaida-linked group in Syria a Specially Designated Global Terrorist

At least 43 people remained in prison as of Monday in connection to the election, according to the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner.

Human Rights Watch said last month that between May and the November election, the authorities committed arbitrary arrests, including at least 40 opposition students businesses people, defense lawyers, journalists and activists.

During the first two weeks of February, at least 14 were convicted of "undermining national integrity," according to the human rights watchdog.

Advertisement
RELATED Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials

Price said the Biden administration is "deeply concerned" by the injustice and lack of transparency at these trials and is committed to supporting the people of Nicaragua by fighting corruption.

"We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to promote accountability for corruption and other attacks on the security, stability and democratic aspirations of the people of Central America," he said. "We are standing with the people of Nicaragua as they strive to restore democratic institutions, select their leaders in free and fair elections and create the futures they desire for themselves and their families."

The move follows the State Department in January imposing visa restrictions against 116 people accused of undermining democracy in Nicaraguan while the Treasury sanctioned six top government officials. The punitive measures were done in connection with the European Union, who hit six Nicaraguans, including family members of Ortega and Murillo and three entities, with sanctions.

RELATED Germany moves to change abortion law passed in 1933

Latest Headlines

House passing sweeping $1.5T omnibus bill with $13.5B for Ukraine
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House passing sweeping $1.5T omnibus bill with $13.5B for Ukraine
March 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed a sweeping $1.5 trillion omnibus bill to keep the government running through end of September and includes billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine.
Florida House approves bill to set up nation's first election crimes, voter fraud office
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida House approves bill to set up nation's first election crimes, voter fraud office
March 9 (UPI) -- The Florida House on Wednesday sent a bill to make the state the first to establish an election crimes and voter fraud office to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk.
Pelosi promises standalone COVID relief bill after funds stripped from omnibus
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pelosi promises standalone COVID relief bill after funds stripped from omnibus
March 9 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged Wednesday that the chamber would vote on a standalone COVID-19 relief bill after funding was stripped from a sweeping government spending bill.
$550M renovation of New York's Geffen Hall to be completed in October
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
$550M renovation of New York's Geffen Hall to be completed in October
March 9 (UPI) -- A planned $550 million makeover of New York's David Geffen Hall has been fully funded and will be unveiled a full year and a half ahead of schedule, leaders of the project announced Wednesday.
Court upholds order stopping child abuse investigation into Texas trans teen's family
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Court upholds order stopping child abuse investigation into Texas trans teen's family
March 9 (UPI) -- A Texas appeals court sided with the parents of a transgender teenager in a ruling Wednesday, rejecting Attorney General Ken Paxton's efforts to allow a child abuse investigation to proceed.
Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: Defense says suspects were high, entrapped by FBI
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: Defense says suspects were high, entrapped by FBI
March 9 (UPI) -- Attorneys for four men standing trial for an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the group were high on marijuana and set up and entrapped by FBI informants.
N.Y. man arrested for pushing police officer over ledge during Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
N.Y. man arrested for pushing police officer over ledge during Jan. 6 riot
March 9 (UPI) -- A New York man was arrested Wednesday on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, siege and riot at the U.S. Capitol, court documents show.
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
March 9 (UPI) -- AccuWeather's expert team of meteorologists says a powerful and far-reaching storm will form at the end of the week.
Florida's Bertha Swamp wildfire grows to 33,000 acres
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Florida's Bertha Swamp wildfire grows to 33,000 acres
March 9 (UPI) -- Florida's Bertha Swamp Road wildfire swelled to more than 33,000 acres overnight, officials said Wednesday, and was around 20% contained as three fires burned in the state's Chipola Complex.
Colorado elections official indicted in security probe
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Colorado elections official indicted in security probe
March 9 (UPI) -- A grand jury has indicted Mesa County, Colo., Clerk Tina Peters as part of an investigation into an election security breach at her office last year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide after airstrikes destroy children's hospital, maternity ward
Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide after airstrikes destroy children's hospital, maternity ward
Democrats, GOP hammer out $1.5T spending bill
Democrats, GOP hammer out $1.5T spending bill
Conservative Yoon Suk-yeol wins South Korea's presidential election
Conservative Yoon Suk-yeol wins South Korea's presidential election
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement