March 9, 2022 / 12:37 PM

Man who received modified pig heart dies 2 months after transplant

By Clyde Hughes
University of Maryland School of Medicine surgeon Dr. Bartley P. Griffith is pictured with heart patient David Bennett before a successful transplant of a genetically-modified pig heart on Jan. 7. Bennett died on Tuesday, two months after the surgery. Photo by the University of Maryland School of Medicine/EPA_EFE

March 9 (UPI) -- A 57-year-old man who became the first to receive a heart transplant from a genetically-modified pig died Tuesday two months after the historic surgery.

David Bennett was suffering from terminal heart disease when he received the transplant on Jan. 7. His condition started to deteriorate several days ago, officials at the University of Maryland Medical Center said in a statement.

"We are devastated by the loss of Mr. Bennett," Dr. Bartley P. Griffith, who performed the operation. "He proved to be a brave and noble patient who fought all the way to the end. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family."

"Mr. Bennett became known by millions of people around the world for his courage and steadfast will to live."

Universal donor organs could eliminate need to match blood type

Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin, scientific director of the Cardiac Xenotransplantation Program at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said Bennett's experience helped contribute to the knowledge in the field and will always be remembered for his historic role.

The Food and Drug Administration had just recently granted an emergency authorization for the surgery on Dec. 31, 2001, just days before Bennett's surgery in an effort to save his life.

"We remain optimistic and plan on continuing our work in future clinical trials," Mohiuddin said.

Antibodies from COVID-19 infection may last up to 20 months

Griffith said future transplant patients will likely benefit from Bennett's experience.

"As with any first-in-the-world transplant surgery, this one led to valuable insights that will hopefully inform transplant surgeons to improve outcomes and potentially provide life-saving benefits to future patients," Griffith said.

David Bennett Jr. said the doctors helped create a hopeful environment for his father despite the odds and the uphill climb to recovery.

Surgeons perform second successful pig-to-human kidney transplant

"Up until the end, my father wanted to continue fighting to preserve his life and spend more time with his beloved family, including his two sisters, his two children and his five grandchildren, and his cherished dog Lucky," Bennett Jr. said, according to NBC News.

"We were able to spend some precious weeks together while he recovered from the transplant surgery, weeks we would not have had without this miraculous effort."

March 9 (UPI) -- The number of available jobs dipped slightly in January to 11.3 million, hovering near all-time highs, according to a monthly report from the Labor Department Wednesday.
March 9 (UPI) -- Lawmakers asked the Justice Department on Wednesday to investigate online retail giant Amazon, saying that they believe some laws were broken when the company was testifying in Congress about its competition practices.
March 9 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has revived two lawsuits against American University and George Washington University seeking tuition and fees refunds after the schools stopped in-person learning during the COVID-19 shutdowns.
March 9 (UPI) -- Pfizer has started a Phase 2/3 study for its Paxlovid antiviral COVID-19 therapy for kids aged 6 to 17, the company said Wednesday.
March 9 (UPI) -- Democrats and Republicans celebrated a wide-ranging $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package early Monday out of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
March 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday creating a national policy that addresses the risk and benefits of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets and the technology related to them.
March 8 (UPI) -- The Senate voted 79-19 to approve a $107 billion bill to overhaul the U.S. Postal Services financials and modernize its services.
March 8 (UPI) -- A Texas agency discriminated against communities of color when it denied more than $1 billion in federal relief funds sought by Houston and Harris County, HUD said.
Combating the rise in hate crimes is a judicial priority, lawmakers say
The Justice Department is "fully activated in the fight against hate" and will expedite its review of federal hate crimes, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke told the Senate Judiciary Committee on
March 8 (UPI) -- During a trip to Texas on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said that training and caring for those who serve in the U.S. military is the government's "one truly sacred obligation."
