Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 9, 2022 / 7:07 PM

N.Y. man arrested for pushing police officer over ledge during Jan. 6 riot

By Simon Druker
1/5
N.Y. man arrested for pushing police officer over ledge during Jan. 6 riot
Pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol to protest against the Electoral College vote count January 6, 2021. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- A New York man was arrested Wednesday on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, siege and riot at the U.S. Capitol, court documents show.

Ralph Joseph Celentano III is accused of assaulting a police officer during the breach of the Capitol, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

He has been charged in the District of Columbia.

Celentano was part of a crowd of rioters at the West Terrace of the Capitol and was caught on video and security cameras, a criminal complaint said. He then approached and shoved a uniformed Capitol Police officer from behind, causing the officer to fall over a ledge, according to the Justice Department.

The officer is a veteran of the Iraq war and recalled being "blind-sided" from behind in a "football-type tackle." He also recalled thinking "I didn't survive a war to go out like this," according to the complaint filed by the Justice Department.

The 54-year-old Celentano was arrested in Broad Channel, N.Y. and made his initial court appearance Wednesday in the Eastern District of New York.

Police also searched his home following the arrest.

He faces charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and other related offenses.

Advertisement

The Justice Department also said Celentano engaged in other physical altercations with several uniformed law enforcement personnel during the incident.

President Joe Biden, members of Congress mark anniversary of Capitol attack

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.,, speaks at a candlelight vigil on the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riots in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Son testifies against Guy Reffitt in first Capitol riot trial Leader of Alabama chapter of Oath Keepers pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges Texas Three Percenters member found guilty for Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

Latest Headlines

Court upholds order stopping child abuse investigation into Texas trans teen's family
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Court upholds order stopping child abuse investigation into Texas trans teen's family
March 9 (UPI) -- A Texas appeals court sided with the parents of a transgender teenager in a ruling Wednesday, rejecting Attorney General Ken Paxton's efforts to allow a child abuse investigation to proceed.
Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: Defense says suspects were high, entrapped by FBI
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: Defense says suspects were high, entrapped by FBI
March 9 (UPI) -- Attorneys for four men standing trial for an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the group were high on marijuana and set up and entrapped by FBI informants.
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
March 9 (UPI) -- AccuWeather's expert team of meteorologists says a powerful and far-reaching storm will form at the end of the week.
Florida's Bertha Swamp wildfire grows to 33,000 acres
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida's Bertha Swamp wildfire grows to 33,000 acres
March 9 (UPI) -- Florida's Bertha Swamp Road wildfire swelled to more than 33,000 acres overnight, officials said Wednesday, and was around 20% contained as three fires burned in the state's Chipola Complex.
Colorado elections official indicted in security probe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Colorado elections official indicted in security probe
March 9 (UPI) -- A grand jury has indicted Mesa County, Colo., Clerk Tina Peters as part of an investigation into an election security breach at her office last year.
Charles Entenmann of bakery fame dies at 92
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Charles Entenmann of bakery fame dies at 92
March 9 (UPI) -- Charles "Charlie" Edward Entenmann, an entrepreneur and inventor who made his family's bakery a nation-wide, household name, died in Florida last month, his family announced. He was 92.
S&P 500, Nasdaq post best gains since 2020 as oil prices recede
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
S&P 500, Nasdaq post best gains since 2020 as oil prices recede
March 9 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 gained 2.57% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.59%, their largest single-day gains since 2020, as oil prices came off of highs brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
BMW recalling more than 900,000 vehicles over fire risk
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
BMW recalling more than 900,000 vehicles over fire risk
March 9 (UPI) -- BMW is recalling more than 900,000 vehicles to fix a problem that could start a fire in the engine, the company announced Wednesday.
Smithsonian to return dozens of Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Smithsonian to return dozens of Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
March 9 (UPI) -- The Smithsonian Institute is returning more than three dozen of its Benin Bronzes to Nigeria after negotiations over ownership of the artifacts, which were stolen from West Africa in the 19th century.
Biden urges passage of innovation act in meeting with governors, CEOs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden urges passage of innovation act in meeting with governors, CEOs
March 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with business leaders and the governors of Indiana and Michigan in a live-stream video Wednesday urging passage of the bipartisan Innovation Act.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

IAEA loses contact with safeguards monitoring systems at Chernobyl nuclear plant
IAEA loses contact with safeguards monitoring systems at Chernobyl nuclear plant
Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
Senate approves $107B bill to overhaul USPS
Senate approves $107B bill to overhaul USPS
HUD says Texas discriminated against communities of color with flood aid
HUD says Texas discriminated against communities of color with flood aid
Ukrainian officials say Russian airstrikes destroyed children's hospital, maternity ward
Ukrainian officials say Russian airstrikes destroyed children's hospital, maternity ward
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement