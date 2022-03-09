Lyft to allow employees to work from, move anywhere

Lyft will allow its employees to work from home or the office at their discretion, and will also let them move anywhere in the country and continue working for the ride-sharing company. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Lyft will allow its employees to live and work wherever they want, as well as determine how often they work from home, the company said Wednesday. The mobile ride-hailing app company made the flexible workplace announcement in a statement on its website.

"Almost all new and existing team members will now have the choice of where to live and where to work - Lyft employees can work from the office, at home, or any combination of the two," the San Francisco-based company wrote on its website.

The company is still encouraging in-person work, but on an employee's terms.

"Our flexible workplace differs from remote-first models with our strong support for in-person gatherings and office life. Spending time in the office is a valuable part of Lyft's culture and we've found that thoughtful and intentional interaction is key to our success," the company said, referring to its model as "flexible" rather than "remote-first."

"Going into the office will be a phenomenal experience and team members can work from the office as often as they want. Our approach will always be about bringing people together, not forcing them together."

Lyft said it's not worried about productivity, saying managers will "keep their teams on the same page with written norms that guide general expectations, team culture, and the cadence of in-person gatherings."

Lyft had 4,369 employees as of Sept. 30.