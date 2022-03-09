Trending
U.S. News
March 9, 2022 / 1:55 PM

Report: 11.3 million jobs available at end of January

By Clyde Hughes
Report: 11.3 million jobs available at end of January
A 'now hiring' banner is seen outside a UPS building in Los Angeles on January 27, 2021.

March 9 (UPI) -- The number of available jobs dipped slightly in January to 11.3 million, hovering near all-time highs, according to a monthly report from the Labor Department Wednesday.

The number compares with 11.4 million job openings in December and 7.2 million a year ago, the new Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary report said.

Job openings increased in the "other services" category by 136,000 and durable goods manufacturing by 85,000. Openings decreased in accommodation and food services (288,000), transportation, warehousing, and utilities (132,000) and federal government (60,000).

After reaching record highs, the number of quits decreased 151,000 jobs to 4.3 million in January. Quits decreased the most in retail trade (69,000) and in information (20,000) but saw increased quits in finance and insurance (30,000).

It marked the seventh straight month that quits topped 4 million, reaching a high of 4.5 million in November before falling to 4.4 million in December.

For the past 12-month period ended the last day of January, hires totaled 76.4 million and while separations reached 70 million. The numbers resulted in a net employment gain of 6.4 million. The report said the numbers could include workers who may have been hired and separated more than once during the year.

Hires topped 6 million for the final 10 months in 2021, topping at 6.827 million in June.

