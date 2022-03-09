Trending
March 9, 2022 / 2:51 PM

Chevron Phillips to make $118M in upgrades to settle Clean Air Act violations

By Simon Druker
Chevron Phillips agreed Wednesday to make $118 million worth of upgrades and perform additional compliance measures at three of its facilities in Texas, to settle claims the petrochemical company violated the Clean Air Act. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Chevron Phillips agreed to make around $118 million worth of upgrades and perform compliance measures at three of the company's petrochemical manufacturing facilities, the Department of Justice said Wednesday.

The Texas-based petrochemical company will also pay a $3.4 million civil penalty to resolve the allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act and state air pollution control laws.

The facilities are located in Cedar Bayou, Port Arthur, and Sweeney, Texas.

The Justice Department said the company failed to properly operate and monitor its industrial flares, leading to excess emissions of harmful air pollution at the facilities. The department also accused the company of failing to comply other operating restraints, ensuring volatile organic compounds and hazardous air pollutants contained in gases routed to the flares, were efficiently combusted.

RELATED Dow falls 184 points after U.S. announces Russia oil ban

Once the agreed-upon work is completed, it will eliminate thousands of tons of air pollution from flares, according to the Justice Department.

Flares are devices used to combust waste gases that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere during certain industrial operations.

If operated properly, flares should have high "combustion efficiency," meaning they combust nearly all harmful waste gas constituents, turning them into water and carbon dioxide, according to the Justice Department.

RELATED EPA proposes new emissions guidelines for semis, other heavy-duty vehicles

The company will be limited to how much gas it can send for flaring. It will also install a gas recovery system at the Cedar Bayou facility, capturing rather than burning waste, to be recycled as fuel or sold.

The settlement also comes with more stringent monitoring, and also expected to reduce emissions of ozone-forming volatile organic compounds by 1,528 tons per year and of toxic air pollutants, including benzene, by 158 tons per year.

"This settlement will require Chevron Phillips to install pollution control and emissions monitoring equipment at three facilities in Texas, reducing emissions of greenhouse gases and other harmful gases by thousands of tons per year," Acting EPA Assistant Administrator Larry Starfield said in a statement.

RELATED WTC first responders have higher frequency of gene mutations linked to cancer

"Those controls, plus a requirement for fence line monitoring of benzene emissions and corrective actions when benzene readings are high, will result in significant benefits for the local communities in Texas."

Latest Headlines

Russian-American dual citizen charged with spying for Russia
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Russian-American dual citizen charged with spying for Russia
March 9 (UPI) -- A federal court filing Tuesday charged a dual U.S.-Russian citizen with acting and conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government.
N.Y. judge says Smartmatic defamation suit against Fox News can go to trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
N.Y. judge says Smartmatic defamation suit against Fox News can go to trial
March 9 (UPI) -- A New York judge on Wednesday said a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit brought by voting technology company Smartmatic against Fox News can proceed, but tossed claims against three individuals.
Lawmakers push for 'equitable action' to fund fight against climate change
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lawmakers push for 'equitable action' to fund fight against climate change
WASHINGTON, March 9 (UPI) -- Lawmakers vowed Wednesday to develop a federal plan to "deliver actionable tools and resources" to fight climate change after a series of recent climate reports that outline the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions.
Report: 11.3 million jobs available at end of January
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Report: 11.3 million jobs available at end of January
March 9 (UPI) -- The number of available jobs dipped slightly in January to 11.3 million, hovering near all-time highs, according to a monthly report from the Labor Department Wednesday.
House lawmakers ask Justice Dept. to open criminal investigation into Amazon
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House lawmakers ask Justice Dept. to open criminal investigation into Amazon
March 9 (UPI) -- Lawmakers asked the Justice Department on Wednesday to investigate online retail giant Amazon, saying that they believe some laws were broken when the company was testifying in Congress about its competition practices.
Man who received modified pig heart dies 2 months after transplant
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man who received modified pig heart dies 2 months after transplant
March 9 (UPI) -- A 57-year-old man who became the first to receive a heart transplant from a genetically-modified pig died Tuesday two months after the historic surgery.
Appeals court restores tuition and fees refund suits against AU, GWU
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Appeals court restores tuition and fees refund suits against AU, GWU
March 9 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has revived two lawsuits against American University and George Washington University seeking tuition and fees refunds after the schools stopped in-person learning during the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Pfizer starts trial of COVID-19 antiviral pill for children
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pfizer starts trial of COVID-19 antiviral pill for children
March 9 (UPI) -- Pfizer has started a Phase 2/3 study for its Paxlovid antiviral COVID-19 therapy for kids aged 6 to 17, the company said Wednesday.
Democrats, GOP hammer out $1.5T spending bill
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Democrats, GOP hammer out $1.5T spending bill
March 9 (UPI) -- Democrats and Republicans celebrated a wide-ranging $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package early Monday out of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Biden signs order to study impacts of cryptocurrencies, explore oversight policies
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden signs order to study impacts of cryptocurrencies, explore oversight policies
March 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday creating a national policy that addresses the risk and benefits of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets and the technology related to them.
