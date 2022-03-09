Smithsonian to return dozens of Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

This bronze commemorative head of a king was one of dozens of artifacts stolen during a British raid on the Kingdom of Benin in the late 19th century. File Photo courtesy of the National Museum of African Art

March 9 (UPI) -- The Smithsonian Institute is returning more than three dozen of its Benin Bronzes to Nigeria after negotiations over ownership of the artifacts, which were stolen from West Africa in the 19th century. Linda St. Thomas, a spokeswoman for the Smithsonian, told The New York Times most of the 39 objects will be repatriated to Nigeria, the present-day location of the former Kingdom of Benin. Once there, they will be put on display at the National Museum of Benin in Benin City, according to The Washington Post, which first reported on the agreement. Advertisement

The Smithsonian came to the arrangement with Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments. Abba Isa Tijani, director-general of the commission, said it hopes other museums around the world will also work to return looted items to Nigeria.

"I commend the Smithsonian," Tijani said. "We have not encountered another museum that has done as much.

The artifacts had been part of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African Art, donated into the collection over the years. The museum's director, Ngaire Blankenberg, removed the artworks from view several months ago amid questions of their ownership and the ethics of displaying stolen art.

Many of the items, which includes bronze, ivory and wooden sculptures, were stolen from the Kingdom of Benin during an 1897 raid by the British.

St. Thomas said it's not clear exactly how many items from the Smithsonian's collection were stolen in the raid.

The Times reported the Smithsonian Board of Regents must first approve the agreement before the items can be returned to Nigeria.

Some may remain in or be returned to Washington, D.C., on a long-term loan for an exhibition curated by Nigerians.

"This exhibition will be from the perspective of Nigeria and how we want them to be displayed," Tijani said. "What is more important than being in control of how your heritage, your artifacts, are displayed?"