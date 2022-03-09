Trending
March 9, 2022 / 8:17 PM

$550M renovation of New York's Geffen Hall to be completed in October

By Calley Hair
1/3
Snow falls on Lincoln Center and the newly renovated David Geffen Hall in New York City on Wednesday. The New York Philharmonic's home will reopen in October, a year and a half ahead of schedule, after construction was accelerated during the pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- A planned $550 million makeover of New York's David Geffen Hall has been fully funded and will be unveiled a full year and a half ahead of schedule, leaders of the project announced Wednesday.

Thanks to COVID-19 shutdowns, crews were able to accelerate the renovation. The hall, which is located at Lincoln Center and serves as the home of the New York Philharmonic, will now open to the public in October.

"It's not just a simple renovation where we repainted the walls and put down new carpet and chairs," Deborah Borda, the Philharmonic's president and chief executive, told The New York Times. "The whole space is transformed. It's an entirely new hall and an entirely new feeling."

The makeover will shave around 500 seats from the auditorium, bringing capacity down to 2,200 and lending the hall a more intimate feel, project leaders say. Audience seating surrounded by warm beech wood will wrap fully around the stage, encompassing the performers.

Planners also hope the new design will improve the acoustics at Geffen, which has been struggling to undergo an overhaul for decades. It hasn't seen a significant upgrade since 1976.

Renovations were originally slated to start in 2019, but then were delayed to 2022. The pandemic gave leaders the opportunity to start early.

"We brought it forward two years, we built through the pandemic, we accelerated the project, and that took a lot of New York energy to get that job done," Henry Timms, president and CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, told Gothamist.

In addition to the auditorium changes, the renovation includes a new welcome center that encompasses the box office and a small café. The lobby has also doubled in size.

"We're going to have a 50-foot media wall the entire length of the lobby, where you can watch whatever is happening upstairs for free downstairs," Timms told Gothamist. "So the entire ground floor has been completely reimagined to make people feel like they can have an experience of Lincoln Center, something other than the full concert-going experience. It provides some other way of engaging with the work."

A $100 million gift from film executive David Geffen kicked off the latest makeover effort in 2015. Project leaders have not announced which donors provided the other $450 million, the Times reports.

