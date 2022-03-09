Florida's Bertha Swamp wildfire grows to 33,000 acres

Firefighters battle three wildfires in Florida's Chipola Complex. Authorities said Wednesday that two of the three fires were mostly contained, but that the largest, the Bertha Swamp Road fire, had grown to 33,000 acres overnight. Photo courtesy of the Florida Forest Service/ Twitter

March 9 (UPI) -- Florida's Bertha Swamp Road wildfire swelled to more than 33,000 acres overnight, officials said Wednesday, and was around 20% contained as three fires burned in the state's Chipola Complex. According to a release from the Florida Forest Service, the region received "a good amount of rainfall," which helped firefighters establish containment lines in previously inaccessible locations. Advertisement

The two other blazes in the area, the Adkins Avenue and the Star Avenue wildfires, were 85% and 95% contained, respectively.

"The weather forecast calls for increased rainfall through tomorrow morning before tapering off," the agency said Wednesday evening. "While the rain being seen now is good, increased winds and low humidity are expected this weekend, which means the wildfire threat remains, and residents should remain cautious."

The Bertha Swamp is located around 100 miles southwest of Tallahassee, burning along the Gulf of Mexico shoreline. It's being fed by strong winds as well as dried-out debris and vegetation leftover from 2018's Hurricane Michael.

The Florida Forest Service-Chipola said on Twitter that the blaze showed "intense and erratic fire behavior" Tuesday.

"All crews are back out on the line today giving it all they've got," the agency tweeted.

Around 70 tractor-plow units and 10 air assets were working to contain the flames, WCTV-TV in Thomasville, Ga., reported.