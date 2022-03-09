Charles Entenmann of bakery fame dies at 92

March 9 (UPI) -- Charles "Charlie" Edward Entenmann, an entrepreneur and inventor who made his family's bakery a nation-wide, household name, died in Florida last month, his family announced. He was 92.

Charlie Entenmann died of heart complications Feb. 24 in Hialeah and was laid to rest in East Quogue, N.Y., on Friday, his son, Charles William Entenmann, told Newsday.

Advertisement

"He was an extremely generous man," the younger Entenmann said. "He was just a really intelligent guy ... he had a fantastic sense of humor and was always playing jokes on people and having fun. He did it right."

Charlie Entenmann is survived by his son, daughter Susan Nalewajk, seven grandchildren and what his obituary described as "a plethora of great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Entenmann, and daughter Barbara Thompson.

Entenmann's bakery was founded in 1898 in Brooklyn, N.Y., by William Entenmann, Charlie Entenmann's great-grandfather, who learned the trade from his father in Stuttgart, Germany. The bakery remained a local favorite until the 1950s when Charlie Entenmann and his brothers, Robert and William, worked to put the treats into supermarkets.

Notable Deaths of 2022