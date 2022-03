1/2

BMW is recalling around 917,000 vehicles over a possible risk of engine fire, the company announced Wednesday. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- BMW is recalling more than 900,000 vehicles to fix a problem that could start a fire in the engine, the company announced Wednesday. The recall applies to 917,000 cars and SUVs in the United States, because the heater for the positive crank case ventilation valve may short circuit. Advertisement

It applies to a number of different models, between the 2006 and 2013 model years, including several X5, X3, Z4, 3 Series, 5 Series and 1 Series.

This is the third recall for many of the vehicles over the same engine ventilation issue. BMW issued recalls for the same part in 2017 and 2019 and then expanded the recall to include 2012 and 2013 models.

Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show BMW expects around 1% of the recalled vehicles to have a problem.

The German car manufacturer said it will begin notifying affected owners in April. Alternatively, anyone with one of the models in question can enter the Vehicle Identification Number online to see if the recall is applicable.