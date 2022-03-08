Trending
March 8, 2022 / 10:03 AM

Biden expected to ban imports of Russian oil to keep up economic pressure over Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
Biden expected to ban imports of Russian oil to keep up economic pressure over Ukraine
President Joe Biden speaks about the fighting in Ukraine during a meeting in the the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 3. Biden is expected to announce Tuesday a ban on imported Russian oil. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to announce a ban on Tuesday to prohibit all U.S. sales and imports of Russian oil to keep up economic pressure on Moscow for its military campaign in Ukraine.

CNN, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported the ban earlier Tuesday.

Biden is said to be making the move to further heighten economic punishment against Moscow for the war in Ukraine that's so far killed and injured thousands of people in the Eastern European Nation. Biden's administration has already imposed other crippling sanctions against Russia, as have other Western powers like the European Union and typically neutral Switzerland.

Biden is expected to make the announcement at 10:45 a.m. EST, the White House said.

RELATED Watch live: Heads of U.S. intelligence community testify on Russia, other threats

The White House said in a statement that Biden will outline actions to "hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine."

Biden has faced growing pressure from both Democrats and Republicans to step up economic punishment, including a ban of Russian oil -- a move that experts say will likely also be felt in energy prices in the United States.

"The United States need not choose between our democratic values and our economic interests," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter on Sunday. "The administration and the Congress remain laser-focused on bringing down the higher energy costs for American families and our partners stemming [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's invasion."

RELATED Ukraine, NATO shouldn't rush to dismiss Vladimir Putin's peace terms

Last weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky encouraged the United States to stop buying Russian oil.

The invasion of Ukraine is almost in its third week, and Russian forces continue to make advancements throughout the country -- but it's mostly been slow progress as Ukrainian military and civilian forces try to repel the attacks in major cities like Kharkiv and Kherson.

Tuesday, Ukrainian refugees began escaping the country through new humanitarian corridors established by Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations. The United Nations says that 2 million Ukrainians have fled their homeland since the start of the invasion.

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

Ukrainians and participants attend a march to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Tokyo on March 5. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

