Biden, VA chief head to Texas to highlight care for veterans' environmental illnesses

President Joe Biden and VA Secretary Denis McDonough (C) salute during a wreath-laying ceremony on the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on November 11, 2021. Tuesday, Biden and McDonough will travel to Fort Worth, Texas. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden heads for Texas on Tuesday with other administration officials and will speak in the afternoon about improving access to healthcare for military veterans who have been sickened by environmental exposures. Biden will make the trip with Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, the White House said. Advertisement

Biden is scheduled to make the trip to Fort Worth, where he'll visit a VA clinic and speak about how his administration is addressing related healthcare issues, particularly those that occur during time in service.

In his State of the Union address last week, Biden spoke about his late son and military veteran Beau Biden and mentioned that he'd possibly been exposed to toxic smoke from burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. The pits were frequently used to burn things like tires, batteries and medical waste.

"When they came home, many of the world's fittest and best-trained warriors were never the same," the president said in the speech. "Headaches. Numbness. Dizziness. A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin. I know. One of those soldiers was my son, Maj. Beau Biden."

Beau Biden, who'd served in the U.S. Army and Delaware National Guard and was Delaware's 44th attorney general, died in 2015 after a battle with brain cancer.

On Tuesday, President Biden is scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m. EST after visiting a healthcare facility in Fort Worth. McDonough will also give remarks.

"The president and the secretary of Veterans Affairs will visit the Fort Worth VA Clinic to speak with VA healthcare providers about addressing the health effects of environmental exposures such as burn pits and receive a briefing on primary care and specialty health services for veterans," the White House said in a statement.

"The president will discuss his administration's actions to address these issues, including a new proposed rule to consider adding certain rare cancers to the list of those presumed to be service-connected, and he will urge Congress to send him legislation that ensures we honor our commitment to veterans exposed to toxic substances."

Last week, the VA said it intends to add nine rare respiratory cancers to the list of presumed service-connected disabilities in relation to exposure to toxic chemicals in the air, water and soil for those who served in the Southwest Asian theater.

The department said that veterans and dependents who'd been denied claims connected with such cases are encouraged to reapply.

