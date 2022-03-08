Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 8, 2022 / 1:26 PM

6 teens charged in fatal drive-by shooting outside Des Moines school

By Simon Druker

March 8 (UPI) -- Police in Des Moines, Iowa have charged six teenagers with murder and attempted murder in a drive-by shooting outside a school, police said Tuesday.

A 15-year-old boy died in the hospital as a result of his injuries, while a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl were in critical condition after being shot Monday outside East High School.

Advertisement

"Detectives quickly learned that this was a drive-by shooting, and the deceased victim was the intended target. The two surviving victims, a 16-year-old female and an 18-year-old female, were not intended targets. Both remain hospitalized with life-threatening injuries," Des Moines Police said on Facebook Tuesday.

The 15-year-old boy did not attend the school.

RELATED 1 dead, 2 critical after shooting at Des Moines high school; suspects in custody

The six teens are charged with one count of first-degree murder, and two counts of attempted murder.

All six are from Des Moines, and are between the ages of 14 and 17.

"Within one hour of the incident, almost all of the suspects were in custody. Within several hours, all were," the police statement said.

Advertisement

"DMPD detectives worked throughout the night, executing multiple residential and vehicle search warrants, and recovering multiple firearms."

RELATED School resource officer, administrator shot at Kansas high school

The shooting took place on school grounds but outside the main building before 3 p.m.

"While this incident occurred outside of a school, it could have occurred in any one of our neighborhoods. The school is where the suspects found their target. The rapid response by DMPD officers, and the swift action by the school staff placing the building in lockdown and sheltering students and staff in place, certainly had a positive impact on safety and scene management," police said.

Latest Headlines

U.S. gas prices rise to record $4.17 per gallon amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
U.S. gas prices rise to record $4.17 per gallon amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
March 8 (UPI) -- Average unleaded gas prices hit a record high of $4.17 per gallon Tuesday as crude oil prices skyrocketed amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, AAA said.
Teachers, education professionals strike in Minneapolis
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Teachers, education professionals strike in Minneapolis
March 8 (UPI) -- Teachers and educational support professionals in Minneapolis went on strike Tuesday morning, leading to the closure of schools for nearly 30,000 students.
Authorities arrest Proud Boys leader, charge him in Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Authorities arrest Proud Boys leader, charge him in Jan. 6 attack
March 8 (UPI) -- Former national chairman of the extremist group the Proud Boys, Henry "Enrique" Torrio was charged with conspiracy and other charges in connection with the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Biden bans imports of Russian oil to 'inflict further pain' on Russia for attacking Ukraine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden bans imports of Russian oil to 'inflict further pain' on Russia for attacking Ukraine
March 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a ban prohibiting all U.S. sales and imports of Russian oil, to keep up economic pressure on Moscow for its military campaign in Ukraine.
GM partners with PG&E, 'on the cusp' of turning EVs into power source
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
GM partners with PG&E, 'on the cusp' of turning EVs into power source
March 8 (UPI) -- General Motors signed an agreement Monday with the Pacific Gas and Electric Company to co-develop electric vehicle technology that would be able to power a home.
Breeze Airways announces 35 new routes for summer travel
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Breeze Airways announces 35 new routes for summer travel
March 8 (UPI) -- Breeze Airways on Tuesday announced 35 new routes for this summer that will include the company's first West Coast destinations.
Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for more than $5 billion
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for more than $5 billion
March 8 (UPI) -- Tech giant Google announced Tuesday that it's buying cybersecurity firm Mandiant for more than $5 billion to shore up protection for cloud users, the companies said.
Heads of U.S. intelligence say Russian forces acting with 'reckless disregard'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Heads of U.S. intelligence say Russian forces acting with 'reckless disregard'
March 8 (UPI) -- Leaders of the U.S. intelligence committee testified in Congress on Tuesday during a hearing that examined global threats, including the threat posed by Russia's war in Ukraine.
Biden, VA chief head to Texas to highlight care for veterans' environmental illnesses
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden, VA chief head to Texas to highlight care for veterans' environmental illnesses
March 8 (UPI) -- President Biden heads for Texas on Tuesday with other administration officials and will speak in the afternoon about improving access to healthcare for military veterans who have been sickened by environmental exposures.
Drone footage shows scope of deadly outbreak of tornadoes in Iowa
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Drone footage shows scope of deadly outbreak of tornadoes in Iowa
Less than 36 hours after a tornado swarm struck Iowa and killed at least seven people, including two young children, fresh snow blanketed the destruction as biting winds pushed temperatures into the single digits.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

IAEA head offers to go to Ukraine after another nuclear facility damaged
IAEA head offers to go to Ukraine after another nuclear facility damaged
Supreme Court sides with defendant in Armed Career Criminal Act case
Supreme Court sides with defendant in Armed Career Criminal Act case
U.S. to meet with Venezuela as lawmakers strike deal to ban Russian oil
U.S. to meet with Venezuela as lawmakers strike deal to ban Russian oil
Pentagon: Russia recruiting Syrian mercenaries to reinforce stalled invasion
Pentagon: Russia recruiting Syrian mercenaries to reinforce stalled invasion
Senate sends Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act to Biden's desk
Senate sends Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act to Biden's desk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement