6 teens charged in fatal drive-by shooting outside Des Moines school

March 8 (UPI) -- Police in Des Moines, Iowa have charged six teenagers with murder and attempted murder in a drive-by shooting outside a school, police said Tuesday.

A 15-year-old boy died in the hospital as a result of his injuries, while a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl were in critical condition after being shot Monday outside East High School.

"Detectives quickly learned that this was a drive-by shooting, and the deceased victim was the intended target. The two surviving victims, a 16-year-old female and an 18-year-old female, were not intended targets. Both remain hospitalized with life-threatening injuries," Des Moines Police said on Facebook Tuesday.

The 15-year-old boy did not attend the school.

The six teens are charged with one count of first-degree murder, and two counts of attempted murder.

All six are from Des Moines, and are between the ages of 14 and 17.

"Within one hour of the incident, almost all of the suspects were in custody. Within several hours, all were," the police statement said.

"DMPD detectives worked throughout the night, executing multiple residential and vehicle search warrants, and recovering multiple firearms."

The shooting took place on school grounds but outside the main building before 3 p.m.

"While this incident occurred outside of a school, it could have occurred in any one of our neighborhoods. The school is where the suspects found their target. The rapid response by DMPD officers, and the swift action by the school staff placing the building in lockdown and sheltering students and staff in place, certainly had a positive impact on safety and scene management," police said.