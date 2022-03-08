Watch live: Heads of U.S. intelligence community testify on Russia, other threats

1/6

From right to left, FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA Director William Burns, National Intelligence Director Avril Haines and National Security Agency Director Gen. Paul Nakasone testify during a Senate intelligence committee hearing about worldwide threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on April 14, 2021. All four, plus Defense Intelligence Agency head Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, will testify in the House on Tuesday. File Photo by Graeme Jennings/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Leaders of the U.S. intelligence committee will testify in Congress on Tuesday during a hearing that will examine global threats, including the threat posed by Russia's war in Ukraine. Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, CIA Director William Burns, National Intelligence Director Avril Haines, National Security Agency Director Gen. Paul Nakasone and FBI Director Christopher Wray will testify before the House intelligence committee. Advertisement

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EST.

The committee's hearing comes almost two weeks after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine and as Russian forces continue to make advances in the Eastern European nation. It also comes on the same day President Joe Biden is expected to announce a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil.

"Russia is pushing back against Washington where it can -- locally and globally -- employing techniques up to and including the use of force. In Ukraine, we can see the results of Russia's increased willingness to use military threats and force to impose its will on neighbors," the intelligence community's annual threat assessment, which will be presented at Tuesday's meeting, states.

"We expect that Moscow will remain an influential power and a formidable challenge to the United States amidst the changing geopolitical landscape during the next decade. It will continue to pursue its interests in competitive and sometimes confrontational and provocative ways, including pressing to dominate Ukraine and other countries in its 'near-abroad,' while exploring possibilities to achieve a more stable relationship with Washington."

The report also details other areas of the world where U.S. intelligence believes that Russia is exerting influence.

"In the Western Hemisphere, Russia has expanded its engagement with Venezuela, supported Cuba, and used arms sales and energy agreements to try to expand access to markets and natural resources in Latin America, in part to offset some of the effects of sanctions," it says.

"In the Middle East and North Africa, Moscow is using its involvement in Syria, Libya, and Sudan to increase its clout, undercut U.S. leadership, present itself as an indispensable mediator, and gain military access rights and economic opportunities."

