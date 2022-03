The State Department under Secretary Antony Blinken designated the Syria-based group behind the 2017 bombing of the St. Petersburg metro that killed 14 passengers as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist on Tuesday. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has named a Syria-based al-Qaida-affiliated group as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist Organization. Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad was named for asset freezes and travel bans Monday by the U.S. State Department on accusations of operating in Syria's Idlib Province with other terrorist designated groups, including Katibat al-Imam al-Bukhari and Islamic Jihad Group. Advertisement

The State Department also accused the group of being responsible for the April 2017 St. Petersburg subway bombing that killed 14 passengers and injured 50 others and the 2016 bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, that injured three.

The move by the Biden administration also requires all United Nations member states to implement asset freezes, travel bans and enforce an arms embargo on the terrorist organization.

"Designations of terrorist individuals and groups expose and isolate them and deny them access to the resources they need to carry out attacks," Ned Price, the State Department spokesman, said in a statement. "Moreover, designations can assist the law enforcement actions of other U.S. agencies and governments."

The group was designated under Executive Order 13224 that former President George Bush signed in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in an effort to impede terrorist funding and to end terrorist activity.